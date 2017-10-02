New community affairs boss to staff up NAU

(CNS): Two additional staff members have been hired to work at the Needs Assessment Unit, starting today, Monday, the new acting chief officer with responsibility for community affairs, Teresa Echenique, told staff on a tour of the NAU last Wednesday. She said that efforts would also be made to fill other vacant positions to ensure that clients’ needs are met. Following the departure of former CO Dorine Whittaker, who had halted the recruitment efforts of the NAU, Echenique said despite budget constraints she would do what she could to help the department.

Following a visit to the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) on Tuesday, 26 September, Echenique met with staff at the Needs Assessment Unit the following day for the first time since taking up her new job. She told staff that the ministry would work to support and enhance the departments and help them deliver services to their clients.

“Communication and information sharing is imperative, flowing from department to Ministry and vice versa,” she said. “It is very important to remember that we are all in this together, working towards the same goal, and therefore it is necessary that we support each other and our work.”

Her comments come after last month’s Public Accounts committee meeting, where NAU Director Tamara Hurlston made it clear that the ministry had been causing her more problems than helping her deal with an exceptionally challenged department. But in an effort to start to repair the relationship, Echenique thanked the NAU staff for their hard work and dedication, including many long hours and late nights to ensure that clients’ essential needs, such as housing, were met in a timely way.

She added that it was of the utmost importance for people in their line of work to exhibit professionalism and respect in their dealings with people at all levels, whether clients, staff, other stakeholders or the ministry, and that she was confident they would carry this forward across the board in their day-to-day operations and continue to enhance services.

