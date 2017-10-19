NCC battles conflict over spearfishing

(CNS): The controversial change in government policy from historic efforts to limit and eventually phase out spearfishing to once again allowing the importation of the spearguns and expanding their use has presented a real conflict for the National Conservation Council, which is tasked with allocating the licences while at the same time conserving and protecting Cayman’s marine habitat. At an NCC meeting Tuesday its members voted to send recommendations to Cabinet limiting licences to current numbers until the issue of the proposed marine park enhancement is addressed to try to balance the conflict that has emerged.

Without any additional marine protection, allowing more people to own and use spearguns would pose another significant threat to the reefs and the biodiversity in the water. The Department of Environment continues to have concerns about spearfishing because of its ability to target large, reproductively important individual fish and is far more detrimental than other forms of recreational fishing to marine resources.

What appeared to be a change in policy from goals to reduce and phase out spearfishing to allowing Caymanians to import the spearguns and parts happened during a committee stage amendment to the National Conservation Law when it was steered through the house in 2013.

Wayne Panton, the environment minister at the time, reluctantly accepted the compromise over spearguns when his own party backbench colleagues looked set to try to block the law over the issue. In order to steer the much-needed legislation through the House with full support, an amendment was made to retain local rights to speargun fishing.

The issue was further compounded in the summer when government accepted a private member’s motion from Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush that called for the customs ban on speargun importation to be overturned.

In order to implement section 22 of the law and allow the continued practice of spearfishing while preventing any detrimental impact to the natural marine resources, which the NCC is legally obligated to protect, the members have drawn up recommendations to address the conflict.

The NCC has recommended that the current level of spearfishing be capped at the existing 170 licences until the proposals for enhanced marine parks is implemented. Because this would provide greater protection for marine resources and prevent spearfishing inside any marine protected area, the number of licensed speargun users could then be slowly increased without posing an additional threat.

But the NCC warned that if the enhanced marine parks were not politically acceptable, then the council would need to pursue alternative – less environmentally effective, more expensive and more socially intrusive — methods of reducing fishing pressure, such as instituting more rigorous, licence-based, catch restrictions for other fishing methods.

In an ideal world the only fish that should be targeted with spearguns is the lionfish, which is an invasive species that is posing an ever-increasing threat to the local reefs. But there are fears that this reversal of government policy from trying to phase out spearfishing to having more people fishing with more modern and sophisticated spearguns, especially in the absence of any marine enhancement legislation, will have an irreversible negative impact on local fish stocks.

This issue also comes at a time when other threats that are far more difficult to tackle, such as climate change, invasive species and coral bleaching, are converging to make the conservation battle tougher than ever.

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature