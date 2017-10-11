NAU will need to be ‘creative’ with cash, says new chief

(CNS): The new acting chief officer in the community affairs ministry has been turning her attention to the Needs Assessment Unit and recently met with staff recently to brainstorm solutions to the challenges the department faces. Almost since its inception, the NAU has been beset with problems, ranging from under-funding, an incredibly heavy workload and, as emerged during a recent Public Accounts Committee hearing, challenges created by the ministry’s previous recruitment policies. However, since taking over, Teresa Echenique has said she is committed to filling the necessary vacancies at the unit.

“In reviewing the NAU’s remaining budget allocation, programmes and personnel numbers, it is imperative, going forward, that we are creative with our resources and work strategically to ensure the necessary and desired outcomes,” Echenique said in a release this week from the ministry.

“As an initial step, we are now in the process of recruiting to fill pre-existing staff vacancies before the end of 2017 and formulating our approach for further enhancing and advancing services in 2018,” she added.

At the recent meeting senior staff “reviewed ways of stabilising and enhancing the unit’s existing services to meet clients’ immediate needs, and agreed on the way forward”, officials said. They also looked at ways in which the ministry, the DCFS and the NAU could strengthen their collaborative efforts to enhance service performance and provide a holistic approach to best meet the needs of those using the unit.

Despite the tight budget, the unit’s services are in increasing demand, and according to the most recent figures, around 2,000 families are currently being assisted in some way by the NAU. Cayman still has no formal unemployment benefit system and those who lose their job, become homeless, are struggling on very low pay, become ill, are suffering from mental health problems or find themselves indigent for whatever reason are assessed on a case by case basis, and depending on their circumstances can receive a maximum of $500 per month.

