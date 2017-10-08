Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck

| 08/10/2017 | 1 Comment

(CNS): Police have confirmed that a man has been killed following a collision in East End involving a motor bike and a truck near to the blow-holes. The RCIPS said that emergency services  responded to the scene of the collision at around 6:30 this morning, Sunday 8 October, on Sea View Road. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital but has succumbed to his injuries, police said. 

The section of the road where the crash happened remains closed as police undertake their investigations into yet another fatal crash in Cayman.

Check back to CNS for updates.

Tags: , ,

Category: Local News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    08/10/2017 at 1:17 pm

    So sad. May God be with his loved ones in this time of grief…




    0



    0
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«