Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck

(CNS): Police have confirmed that a man has been killed following a collision in East End involving a motor bike and a truck near to the blow-holes. The RCIPS said that emergency services responded to the scene of the collision at around 6:30 this morning, Sunday 8 October, on Sea View Road. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital but has succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The section of the road where the crash happened remains closed as police undertake their investigations into yet another fatal crash in Cayman.

