MLA urges HSA board to deal with HR issues
(CNS): Chris Saunders, the independent MLA for Bodden Town West, urged the Health Services Authority Board to deal with nepotism and incompetence among senior staff at the hospital, as he quizzed the board chairman and the CEO of the hospital about HR issues. During Tuesday’s Public Accounts Committee hearing, the second this month on the issue of the hospital’s accounting problems, Saunders pulled no punches when he pointed out that the chief financial officer, the human resources director and even the chief executive officer were not qualified for their jobs when they were appointed.
Although he was particularly concerned about the CFO, who he said has been at the helm of the failed financial function for the last 12 years, Saunders said that with three senior bosses all ill-qualified for their jobs in the first instance, it was hardly surprising that the institution had seen so many problems.
Saunders wondered how it was that the CFO managed to get the job when she did not have an accounting degree and had just two years accounting experience before she was appointed following a short consultancy. Answering his own question, he said that she was the dependent wife of a doctor at the hospital who had been sitting around at home for at least two years before she was given the hospital job, although at the time of her appointment and throughout the years since there were qualified locals who could have taken the job.
The MLA pressed on with his concerns that incompetent, poorly qualified people were being employed because of who they knew rather than what they knew, and the public purse and the hospital were paying the price.
He said the “crux of the matter” was that there was a mismatch of skill sets, and yet “we are surprised at the results we are having”. He added, “We need the right people with big firm accounting experience for this role,” as he pointed out that the current job description for the CFO at the hospital requires skills that current post holder does not have.
“There is no way this person should have been hired to work in any finance function in the HSA,” he said, as he submitted the resume of the existing CFO, Heather Boothe, as he said the Caymanian people needed to see for themselves what was going on.
“At what point is the board going to step in …and ensure good governance,” he said, adding that was the only way the politicians and public could have confidence that the HSA really is on the right path.
“We are talking about a $100 million operation,” Saunders said. “It’s not a patty shop.” He added that it was a “good chunk” of the government’s annual expenditure, but key posts were being filled with people who had been training on the job and the board was abdicating its responsibility.
Bernie Bush, the CDP member for West Bay North, also complained about the nepotism and said that further down the pecking order local staff were poorly treated and being passed over because they were “not friends with the right people …didn’t go to the right church …or were not from the right country”, as he reflected on constituents’ concerns.
He also asked Tibbetts if he ran Cayman Brac Power and Light, where he is general manager, the way the HSA was being run, and said it was “high time you put your finger on the finance section”.
Tibbetts defended the current CFO and said she was an intrinsic part of the turnaround. Yearwood said she believed the PAC had been supplied with insufficient information because the CFO did now at least hold a degree in accounting and economics, and she would ensure they had a copy of her full CV.
But PAC Chair Ezzard Miller still had concerns and quizzed Tibbetts on how he could be satisfied with the performance of the CFO, as she had been in place for twelve years and in 2016 half of the accounts were still wrong. He pointed out that nearly $50 million of adjustments had to be made by the auditors in order for them to be able to audit the financials, essentially doing half the CFO’s job.
Tibbetts noted concerns over the process and said that he had implemented change, but it took time to be reflected in the figures. However, he said that by 2018 there would be a clean opinion, and if not, that’s when they would consider the future of senior staff.
Category: Government Finance, Government oversight, Health, Politics
As a employee of the HSA we need strong leadership in the HR Department, someone who knows HR and local legislation. Too many peeps from our neighbors to the southeast who know diddly-squat about employment and the way to deal with employees. I once asked the person in charge of HR about vacation and the answer was no where close to what the Law specified. While I agree in regards to the CFO…..there must FIRST be changes in the human resource office by employing someone who has first hand knowledge of employment matters.
So Mr Saunders seems to be saying that we need to bring in a qualified expat to do the job.
CFO without an accounting degree and we still wonder why HSA is in such a mess. Begin by firing all those who were responsible for hiring her and then let the poor woman go gracefully.
Thank you Mr. Saunders, I’m so glad that I voted for you!! And that my vote was not wasted.
Well is very clear now….I work in the accounting field and I kept wondering …..how could the HSA finances end up in such a mess. Like I heard growing up ” a donkey has no business in a horse race”.
CFO without an accounting degree and we still wonder why HSA is in such a precarious situation. Start by firing all those who were responsible for hiring her and then let the poor woman go gracefully.
The CEO, CFO & COO need to be terminated over the next few months with the CEO being terminated immediately so that space is created for new leadership to step in and make the fundamental changes that need to be made. There is no need to give the management of the HSA any more chances.
Citizens of this country have a constitutional right to private and family life. Does Ezzard think his little rule book is higher than the Constitution? How can you take someone’s resume and table it as a public document? Is that not the height of being out of order?
The cowardly ways of hiding behind parliamentary privilege while slandering and destroying lives need to stop in this country. I know one thing, both him and Chris Saunders might buck up in the wrong person one day. Let them keep up the crusade.
I mean, for Pete’s sake, the man is a pharmacist and believes he is qualified to run a country, then has the audacity to question other people’s qualifications. But the biggest hypocrisy is the fact that both Chris Saunders and Ezzard are married to people who came here by plane, not by pain, yet they sit around lamenting the injustices being dealt to “indigenous Caymanians”. I never in my 51 years seen such sorry excuses for political representation in this country as I’ve seen over the past 8 years.
Citizens of this country who hold a job like this CFO must do their job. Glad is out the open now. How can any one defend such incompetence.
Incompetence and nepotism in Cayman? Say it ain’t so…
Oh please. The accounts at Power and Light are not controlled by Tibbetts. The nepotism etc at the HSA has been known for a long time. I am sure now that the CFO is apparently educated with degrees a little bit of investigation may show who paid for this. Blame not only lies with the HSA and its Board but with the Ministry controlling the HSA. Well done Mr. Saunders and Mr. Bush for being bold enough to voice these concerns and demand explanations and changes.
Check your facts before you publish lies on CNS. Mrs Boothe was qualified long before ever coming to Cayman. Mr. Tibbetts doesn’t do financial statements but ensures his company gets clean profitable returns and audits every year. A little investigation on your part would go a long way.
Serious management issues at HSA but the question is will there be any changes?
Liz Yearwood CEO stated that thr CFO NOW hold a degree…. Really Ms. CEO… that should have been one of the mandatory requisites at the very least prior to HB’s appointment. A post such as that in addition requires a professional qualification. Come on people, what a disgrace!
If the various MLA’s want to help here is a suggestion. Get a list of your constituents who owe money to the HSA along with the amounts. Then visit each one to find out why they have not paid thier debt. Then report back to the PAC how many they have collected from and how much. We want to know.
It’s that your contribution….surely you are fool
