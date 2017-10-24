MLA urges HSA board to deal with HR issues

(CNS): Chris Saunders, the independent MLA for Bodden Town West, urged the Health Services Authority Board to deal with nepotism and incompetence among senior staff at the hospital, as he quizzed the board chairman and the CEO of the hospital about HR issues. During Tuesday’s Public Accounts Committee hearing, the second this month on the issue of the hospital’s accounting problems, Saunders pulled no punches when he pointed out that the chief financial officer, the human resources director and even the chief executive officer were not qualified for their jobs when they were appointed.

Although he was particularly concerned about the CFO, who he said has been at the helm of the failed financial function for the last 12 years, Saunders said that with three senior bosses all ill-qualified for their jobs in the first instance, it was hardly surprising that the institution had seen so many problems.

Saunders wondered how it was that the CFO managed to get the job when she did not have an accounting degree and had just two years accounting experience before she was appointed following a short consultancy. Answering his own question, he said that she was the dependent wife of a doctor at the hospital who had been sitting around at home for at least two years before she was given the hospital job, although at the time of her appointment and throughout the years since there were qualified locals who could have taken the job.

The MLA pressed on with his concerns that incompetent, poorly qualified people were being employed because of who they knew rather than what they knew, and the public purse and the hospital were paying the price.

He said the “crux of the matter” was that there was a mismatch of skill sets, and yet “we are surprised at the results we are having”. He added, “We need the right people with big firm accounting experience for this role,” as he pointed out that the current job description for the CFO at the hospital requires skills that current post holder does not have.

“There is no way this person should have been hired to work in any finance function in the HSA,” he said, as he submitted the resume of the existing CFO, Heather Boothe, as he said the Caymanian people needed to see for themselves what was going on.

“At what point is the board going to step in …and ensure good governance,” he said, adding that was the only way the politicians and public could have confidence that the HSA really is on the right path.

“We are talking about a $100 million operation,” Saunders said. “It’s not a patty shop.” He added that it was a “good chunk” of the government’s annual expenditure, but key posts were being filled with people who had been training on the job and the board was abdicating its responsibility.



Bernie Bush, the CDP member for West Bay North, also complained about the nepotism and said that further down the pecking order local staff were poorly treated and being passed over because they were “not friends with the right people …didn’t go to the right church …or were not from the right country”, as he reflected on constituents’ concerns.

He also asked Tibbetts if he ran Cayman Brac Power and Light, where he is general manager, the way the HSA was being run, and said it was “high time you put your finger on the finance section”.

Tibbetts defended the current CFO and said she was an intrinsic part of the turnaround. Yearwood said she believed the PAC had been supplied with insufficient information because the CFO did now at least hold a degree in accounting and economics, and she would ensure they had a copy of her full CV.

But PAC Chair Ezzard Miller still had concerns and quizzed Tibbetts on how he could be satisfied with the performance of the CFO, as she had been in place for twelve years and in 2016 half of the accounts were still wrong. He pointed out that nearly $50 million of adjustments had to be made by the auditors in order for them to be able to audit the financials, essentially doing half the CFO’s job.

Tibbetts noted concerns over the process and said that he had implemented change, but it took time to be reflected in the figures. However, he said that by 2018 there would be a clean opinion, and if not, that’s when they would consider the future of senior staff.

