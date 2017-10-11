MLA takes aim at hospital’s management

(CNS): The representative for Bodden Town West made it clear he was far from impressed by the answers given to the Public Accounts Committee Tuesday by Health Services Authority bosses. Chris Saunders, who is an accountant, said the numbers in the hospital accounts simply did not add up and he had serious concerns about the growing bad debt and management failings, and asked when anyone would be held accountable for the incompetence. He questioned the culture at the HSA and warned that during his term as an MLA he intended to look very closely at what is going on at the hospital.

HSA Chief Financial Officer Heather Booth was the first of a number of witnesses called to PAC to answer questions about the latest set of qualified accounts from the authority that appeared to show the hospital going backwards rather than forwards on the myriad financial and management challenges facing the local healthcare system.

Saunders said that he was looking for some comfort from the authority’s management that they understood the reasons for the audit qualifications, the auditor general’s concerns about the problems and how they could be addressed in future. But he said few of the witnesses were able to offer that comfort, as he queried how it was that the public could have any confidence in the organisation, which is being heavily subsidized by taxpayers, who are really paying for it twice: once through the public purse and again through insurance premiums.

“The numbers don’t add up,” he said, as he raised concerns about what he said was nepotism at the authority, which had to stop. “I don’t care what happened previously, for the next four years there will be an extra pair of eyes on the HSA …there is a culture in the HSA that is not in the interests of good governance and accountability and you will find yourselves back here and answering questions,” he told the CFO.

Saunders claimed to be hearing too much about a lack of training and support at the authority, especially in the finance department, and “too much friend-friend going on”. He suggested the PAC would be asking the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) to look at the human resource’s policies, as he implied that poorly qualified people were being placed in jobs because they knew the right people.

He added that he was “not overly impressed by the responses” from the senior staff and he queried who was able to evaluate whether the accounts department at the hospital had the necessary skill levels it needed.

In a full day of witnesses, Saunders grilled the senior staff about the many financial problems, including the HR manager, who was taken ill during the proceedings and had to be admitted to the hospital.

Saunders pressed leaders on issues regarding the growth and management of the bad debt, as well as the massive amount of adjustables the OAG had to do to be able to audit the accounts, effectively ending up doing the work of the HSA’s finance department, he said.

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller, who chairs the committee, also raised his concerns about the massive increase in the bad debt. After accumulating around $69 million over twelve years, he was concerned about how it leapt up to $122 million in the last two years.

The committee asked a lot about this dramatic increase, which CEO Lizette Yearwood said was down to a problem with the adjudication and dispute of claims with a major insurance company. Miller questioned why the authority was still not able to differentiate between debt that was difficult to collect, genuine bad debt that should be written off, and doubtful debt that might be recovered.

“I don’t want to say you are cooking the books but that’s what it looks like,” he said, pointing to the error of how debt is being recorded.

Saunders said the numbers coming from the HSA couldn’t be trusted and the conclusion was that the hospital has a major disconnect and does not know or understand where its revenue was really coming from, which he described as a “major issue”.

With so many shortfalls in the finances and the bad management, Saunders said the HSA was falling short and the public could not be confident they are getting quality care or value for money. “When we look at the trends …the hole keeps getting bigger”, he said.

Saunders suggested that the CEO of the hospital should be thinking about the strategic direction of the HSA and attempts to fix the problems. “The solution can’t be business as usual,” he said, adding that the hospital boss had to change the direction the facility was going in.

He also took the board chair to task and demanded leadership from that body, which he said was meant to hold the management at the hospital accountable.

“As a CPA I have seen some alarming things” in the hospital accounts, he said, indicating that the HSA’s books were as bad as it gets. He criticised the level of governance and financial performance adding, “We need some comfort from the board that management is being held to task and it is not some kind of fun club.”

Check back to CNS for much more from the PAC later.

Category: Government oversight, Politics