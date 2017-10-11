MLA takes aim at hospital’s management
(CNS): The representative for Bodden Town West made it clear he was far from impressed by the answers given to the Public Accounts Committee Tuesday by Health Services Authority bosses. Chris Saunders, who is an accountant, said the numbers in the hospital accounts simply did not add up and he had serious concerns about the growing bad debt and management failings, and asked when anyone would be held accountable for the incompetence. He questioned the culture at the HSA and warned that during his term as an MLA he intended to look very closely at what is going on at the hospital.
HSA Chief Financial Officer Heather Booth was the first of a number of witnesses called to PAC to answer questions about the latest set of qualified accounts from the authority that appeared to show the hospital going backwards rather than forwards on the myriad financial and management challenges facing the local healthcare system.
Saunders said that he was looking for some comfort from the authority’s management that they understood the reasons for the audit qualifications, the auditor general’s concerns about the problems and how they could be addressed in future. But he said few of the witnesses were able to offer that comfort, as he queried how it was that the public could have any confidence in the organisation, which is being heavily subsidized by taxpayers, who are really paying for it twice: once through the public purse and again through insurance premiums.
“The numbers don’t add up,” he said, as he raised concerns about what he said was nepotism at the authority, which had to stop. “I don’t care what happened previously, for the next four years there will be an extra pair of eyes on the HSA …there is a culture in the HSA that is not in the interests of good governance and accountability and you will find yourselves back here and answering questions,” he told the CFO.
Saunders claimed to be hearing too much about a lack of training and support at the authority, especially in the finance department, and “too much friend-friend going on”. He suggested the PAC would be asking the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) to look at the human resource’s policies, as he implied that poorly qualified people were being placed in jobs because they knew the right people.
He added that he was “not overly impressed by the responses” from the senior staff and he queried who was able to evaluate whether the accounts department at the hospital had the necessary skill levels it needed.
In a full day of witnesses, Saunders grilled the senior staff about the many financial problems, including the HR manager, who was taken ill during the proceedings and had to be admitted to the hospital.
Saunders pressed leaders on issues regarding the growth and management of the bad debt, as well as the massive amount of adjustables the OAG had to do to be able to audit the accounts, effectively ending up doing the work of the HSA’s finance department, he said.
Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller, who chairs the committee, also raised his concerns about the massive increase in the bad debt. After accumulating around $69 million over twelve years, he was concerned about how it leapt up to $122 million in the last two years.
The committee asked a lot about this dramatic increase, which CEO Lizette Yearwood said was down to a problem with the adjudication and dispute of claims with a major insurance company. Miller questioned why the authority was still not able to differentiate between debt that was difficult to collect, genuine bad debt that should be written off, and doubtful debt that might be recovered.
“I don’t want to say you are cooking the books but that’s what it looks like,” he said, pointing to the error of how debt is being recorded.
Saunders said the numbers coming from the HSA couldn’t be trusted and the conclusion was that the hospital has a major disconnect and does not know or understand where its revenue was really coming from, which he described as a “major issue”.
With so many shortfalls in the finances and the bad management, Saunders said the HSA was falling short and the public could not be confident they are getting quality care or value for money. “When we look at the trends …the hole keeps getting bigger”, he said.
Saunders suggested that the CEO of the hospital should be thinking about the strategic direction of the HSA and attempts to fix the problems. “The solution can’t be business as usual,” he said, adding that the hospital boss had to change the direction the facility was going in.
He also took the board chair to task and demanded leadership from that body, which he said was meant to hold the management at the hospital accountable.
“As a CPA I have seen some alarming things” in the hospital accounts, he said, indicating that the HSA’s books were as bad as it gets. He criticised the level of governance and financial performance adding, “We need some comfort from the board that management is being held to task and it is not some kind of fun club.”
I really hope Mr. Sanders is able to do something about this, management should be held accountable and if they can’t do their jobs replace them with more capable people. I don’t use the hospital often but when I do bills are very long coming and twice processed too late to collect from my insurance company and I had to pay.
This has to be the biggest scandal in Cayman after the FA and FIFA, which are not exactly separate given CarePay. The entire management structure, including the CEO should be removed forthwith and the ‘business’ put into administration with a firm of professionals who know what they are doing brought in. And set them on an incentive scheme to recover the money. This is an absolute disgrace, no commercial company would survive. How are they evening paying their staff with such a deficit.
What an utter shambles, this institution is staggering to its knees, it believes that it can exist as an extension of social services by robbing the islands insurers.
The management are at best, inept, incompetent, nepotistic and lazy yet they all draw large salaries, are never seen and spend most of their existence ‘not attending ‘meetings about ethereal issues, that have nothing to do with the financial security of the hospital.
The staff that are left,have not received a pay rise for almost a decade and some are well beyond retirement, there is no desire to afford them proper opportunities to better their education, for the benefit of the patients.
Many departments rely on charity to fund their infrastructure, there is no planned or rolling maintenance, the pharmacy regularly run out of drugs and there is no planned equipment replacement program.
Every few years they tell us that they are returning to profitability and write off millions in uncollectable debt, the finance department exist in the 18th century and collections are the responsibility of a team of mostly well intentioned unqualified assistants.
This is a self destructive organisation entirely dependent on the goodwill of the few remaining staff to make it function, morale is at an all time low and the place is falling apart.
Someone in government needs to put a stop to this broken dream and bring in a proper hospital management company to run it as a business not a charity.
After the CarePay debacle how does Mrs. Yearwood still have her job as CEO of HSA?
The leadership is weak and over their heads at the management and HSA Board level. The chairman Jonathan Tibbetts is ineffective and is only there to protect his fellow brackers and certain interests. The time has come to hit the reset button on the HSA leadership and management as it has become an expensive mess full of cover ups and nepotism.
Finally someone with good accounting background to get to the bottom of this. They take forever to try to collect from the insurer so much so that the insurance company deems it ” to late” to collect. Then of course the patient is left with the bill. This has happened to me over and over again. Because I hate getting these late bills and threatening to be sued for these minimal amounts so I go ahead and pay out of pocket, then the blasted amount keeps showing up on the statements month after month. I then have to go back to ge financial dept. to deal with it again. They are do incompetent that it make you sick all over to have to deal with them. Don’t let me begin on the HR fiasco. Chris Saunders is right, too much friend- friend business going on. Do not let up until you get to the bottom of this and get it sorted out. Do not accept these ” glibbed and fake ” responses. For years they have been going down to the LA with this nonsense because there wasn’t anyone there who understood accounts. It is now a new day in the LA.!!
Hear hear, the cronyism starts with the tilted Brac board and backwards management. The health care provided and the medical staff are good, it is the top heavy management that needs a swift kick. Me thinks it’s time to retire the long-failing CEO.
We have an Hon. Minister of Health who knows didley squat about health care management or accounting and the last one was no better.
Why is the Minister and the Board of Directors not asking these same questions that Miller and Saunders are asking, on a daily basis?
When a Government is cobbled together on the basis of simply getting the required majority numbers, instead of bringing in the people with the relevant backgrounds in the various departments, this is what ensues.
Thank God for the PAC and the media, otherwise the public would be non the wiser as to how badly some of these departments are run.
Everything around Cayman is friend – friend. Old story; its not what you know but who you know. Don’t forget those votes either!
Change management ASAP!!!
I once tried to pay a bill while at the hospital. I was asked if I had the bill with me. I didn’t, but I knew the amount I had to pay. I was told that I would have to go home and get the bill as the clerk didn’t know what to credit the amount to, despite having all my other details and patient number. Left the hospital shaking my head and no, I did not go home to fetch the bill.
Free paper bun…..
Yes Mr. Sanders, please clean up the PFS department in HSA, too many friend friend and Jamaicans with no qualifications is working in the back collecting a lot of money for doing nothing. There are many qualified Caymanians out there. 90% working in the PFS department are Jamaicans!!! So [email protected]
For us, the people, to witness accountability, we need to see particular persons removed and replaced from their present positions.
This mismanagement of public resources is unacceptable and, worse, incredibly unsustainable.
Did you say he is an Accountant?
Having a qualification in Accounting and being an Accountant are two completely different things!
