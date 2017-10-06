MLA calls for clarity on job criteria

(CNS): The independent member for George Town Central is calling for a national list of jobs, clarifying the criteria, to help address the mounting concerns about rogue employers manipulating recruitment to favour cheap labour over locals. Kenneth Bryan plans to file a private member’s motion at the next legislative sitting that will help employers, job-seekers, the immigration boards and staff better understand what it means to be qualified for a specific post. As politicians on both sides of the aisle wrestle with the challenges Caymanians are facing in the job market, Bryan argues that the lack of enforcement of existing laws is not the only problem.

“We all have heard the stories of employers tailoring job ads for a non-Caymanian they have in mind ahead of a work permit application with extra requirements that we all know are not really needed to do that job,” Bryan told CNS.

He believes the main problem is that there are no accepted criteria for jobs, which has become a subjective issue left in the hands of employers to decide what qualifies a given applicant for a given job.

“I am proposing a National Standard Job Criteria List for all jobs available in Cayman, from middle management down to entry-level posts,” he said. “The country needs a benchmark for employees, employers and government to work from when people are applying, advertising or making decisions about employment to clarify the expectation of all parties.”

Bryan said that he was not seeking to make it harder for bosses to recruit experienced and qualified staff but to make the process transparent and better defined. “We need to create a fair and more balanced environment for recruitment so everyone is clear on what to expect.”

He said a Caymanian applicant should know what is a realistic expectation of them when they apply for a job so they can prepare themselves. Just enforcing the laws, as many people have suggested, is not enough, Bryan said.

While the law requires employers to prioritise qualified Caymanians, because there is no agreed definition of ‘qualified’, they can argue that a local applicant isn’t qualified for the position as they see it. The law doesn’t clarify how or who decides the level of qualification or experience, so it is easy for rogue employers to manipulate the law, even in the face of enforcement.

“At the moment the criteria for all positions are determined by the employer alone and this leaves the door open for rogue employers who don’t want to hire Caymanians, for whatever reason, to tailor job requirements that are unrealistic,” Bryan said, adding that without a standard benchmark, the system is open to abuse and corruption.

With the establishment of set criteria, both the employee and the employer will save time, Bryan argued, as it will be clear what qualifies a person for a given post and who meets the qualification.

“Caymanians can prepare for realistic expectations and employers will have less unrealistic applications to deal with,” he said. “The education department can use the job list as a guiding document for students to work from for the future and it will stop malicious employers from b passing qualified or certified Caymanians.”

Bryan said that the list would not be a panacea and it would not be relevant for many jobs that are already clearly defined by professional qualifications. But he said it would be a way to simplify the complex and challenging balancing exercise between what a boss wants and the need to ensure all locals get access to employment.

Setting out expectations and making them public would help everyone involved, he said, stressing that it would not punish bosses who cannot find a skilled local because it would be much clearer when there is not a good local match. However, it would help locals secure work and encourage bosses to see the worth and experience of more Caymanians.

Hoping that the creation of a national jobs list would involve employers as well as the National Workforce Development Agency (NWDA) and other relevant government departments, such as education and immigration, Bryan said this wasn’t about creating more headaches and hurdles for the business community but setting out a much clearer pathway to successful recruitment.

