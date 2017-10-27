Minister targeted in fake Facebook page

(CNS): Tara Rivers, the home affairs and financial services minister in the Cayman government, is the latest politician to become the target of scammers on social media. Police are warning that the fraudsters have created the fake Facebook profile to solicit money from those following the minister on Facebook. The RCIPS Financial Crime Unit is investigating but also taking this opportunity to raise awareness about the use of fake Facebook profiles for fraud.

Detectives are asking the public to be wary of any solicitations for financial details or donations via Facebook.

“These should be handled very carefully and authenticated, especially when received from Facebook pages that appear to be the profile of a public figure,” the FCU stated.

Any suspicious instances can be reported to the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit at 949-8797 or via email at [email protected].

The correct url for Tara Rivers’ Facebook page is facebook.com/TaraRiversCayman/

