Men charged with animal cruelty appear in court

(CNS): A teenage boy from North Side appeared in court alongside his father Tuesday, facing charges of animal cruelty in relation to a case where a dog was set on fire. Andrei James Challenger (18) is charged with cruelty to animals, causing unnecessary suffering, failing to exercise proper care and supervision, while James Rolin Challenger (63) is charged with causing unnecessary suffering and failing to excise proper care and supervision.

The case related to an incident in North Side in May where the dog, ‘Dora’, which was pregnant, was badly burned when her abdomen was set alight. The case was adjourned until 17 October in order to give the Challengers an opportunity to secure legal representation.

Category: Local News