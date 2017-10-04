Man found dead at Bodden Town house

(CNS): Police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man from Bodden Town whose body was found at a house on Claries Avenue in the district yesterday evening at a round 5:00pm. According to the RCIPS release, when emergency services responded to a call the man was discovered inside the home where he had been employed but it appeared that he had died a few days previously. No other information was given in the official release.

News of the discovery of the as yet unidentified dead man comes several weeks after the police opened an investigation in Bodden Town after older human remains were found on a plot of land in the district. Those remains were sent for forensic analysis but the RCIPS has not yet provided any update.

The two cases appear to be completely unrelated.

