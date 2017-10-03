Local unemployment rises in spring survey

(CNS): There was mixed news on employment rates in Cayman with the release of the Labour Force Survey Report for March 2017: the number of unemployed Caymanians was higher than the same period in 2016 but a drop when compared to the October 2016 report. The overall unemployment rate, which includes permanent residents with the right to work, permit holders and Caymanians, stands at 4.1% but 6.2% for locals alone.

While the workforce has grown to 41,764 people in jobs, including 431 more Caymanians working, the percentage of locals still trying to get work remains stubbornly high, given the number of foreign nationals on permits.

From a current population of more than 63,000 people, the total labour force, which includes everyone who is working or wants to work, stands at 43,545, which is up by 1,290 from the same period in 2016, with 95.9 % in jobs. Employment among Caymanians grew by 2.4% to 1,277 who want to work but were out of a job — a number that has remained relatively consistent over the last few years.

Another worrying trend for government was the under-employment rate, which increased from 1.8% of working people saying they were underemployed to 4.1%. This issue reflects an increase in people working in jobs which are either well below their skill level or people not being given the chance to work the hours they want. More than 40% of all workers, including non-Caymanians, earn less than $2,400 per month

An interesting statistic for government to consider is where locals are working. Despite the agreement among all politicians and public perception that key to resolving local unemployment is support for small and micro businesses with five workers or less, those businesses actually employ the highest proportion of non-Caymanians, while big businesses with a staff count of 50 or more employ the most locals.

Long-term unemployment remains relatively low for locals, with over 92% of Caymanians said they had had a job before and only 2% said they had been unemployed for more than a year.

The full report on the current labour numbers is available here.

