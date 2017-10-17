Local men charged following police assault

(CNS): Two local men have been charged in connection with the assault of a senior police officer at the weekend. Seth Watler (25) was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and Jason Wood (23) with threatening to cause serious harm and obstructing a police officer in the lawful execution of his duties. Both men, who are from Bodden Town, appeared in court Tuesday. Watler was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Grand Court on Friday, 27 October, while Wood was bailed to return to Summary Court at a later date.

Detective Superintended Peter Landsdown was reportedly assaulted when he attended the scene of a traffic accident around 9:30 Saturday night, 14 October, near to the Island Heritage Roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway in George Town.

Landsdown was reportedly knocked out after he was punched during the altercation and sustained several injuries. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for head wounds and broken ribs.

Category: Courts, Crime