Lawyers reveal challenges to permanent residency refusals

(CNS): A firm of local attorneys has revealed that they are helping at least five applicants who have recently been refused permanent residency with appeals to the tribunal, where the detailed reasons for refusals will be revealed. In what has become a regular newsletter update to its clients that have been going through the process of applying for permanent residency, the lawyers said that 39 of their clients had been granted permanent residency and only two refused.

One of those who has been refused has appealed and the second is considering an appeal. But the lawyers also said another four applicants who were not clients during the application process who have been refused have come to the firm to assist with their appeals, and they expect the number of appeals to grow.

The local firm said it expects the details of the refusals will not only help in the individual cases but “for the first time provide us with insight as to the approach those considering the applications are taking from a practical and policy perspective. We are yet to receive any details of the reasons underlying any refusals,” they stated in the emailed update.

The lawyers also said they were impressed by the efforts and dedication of the team tasked with confronting the backlog and that updates from the Department of Immigration were forthcoming and that the board and admin staff were now reviewing applications from 2015, demonstrating that the department is now on top of the backlog.

According to the latest statistics from the immigration department, the staff and board have completed over 300 applications but around 800 remain. The rate of approval currently stands at around 44% of applications.

Category: Local News