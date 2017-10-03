Lawyers reveal challenges to permanent residency refusals
(CNS): A firm of local attorneys has revealed that they are helping at least five applicants who have recently been refused permanent residency with appeals to the tribunal, where the detailed reasons for refusals will be revealed. In what has become a regular newsletter update to its clients that have been going through the process of applying for permanent residency, the lawyers said that 39 of their clients had been granted permanent residency and only two refused.
One of those who has been refused has appealed and the second is considering an appeal. But the lawyers also said another four applicants who were not clients during the application process who have been refused have come to the firm to assist with their appeals, and they expect the number of appeals to grow.
The local firm said it expects the details of the refusals will not only help in the individual cases but “for the first time provide us with insight as to the approach those considering the applications are taking from a practical and policy perspective. We are yet to receive any details of the reasons underlying any refusals,” they stated in the emailed update.
The lawyers also said they were impressed by the efforts and dedication of the team tasked with confronting the backlog and that updates from the Department of Immigration were forthcoming and that the board and admin staff were now reviewing applications from 2015, demonstrating that the department is now on top of the backlog.
According to the latest statistics from the immigration department, the staff and board have completed over 300 applications but around 800 remain. The rate of approval currently stands at around 44% of applications.
Category: Local News
You know what I just can’t seem understand, why go to another mans country to fight for rights to stay there??! Like why? If you have been refused, why fight the government? Why appeal? When you put in the application you should have known there was no guarantee that it would be granted.
0
0
Unfortunately, it’s due to the immigration department (which is headed up by Caymanians and almost all immigration officers are Caymanians) not doing their job in a timely manner and racking up a backlog of PR applications that has resulted in this ordeal. So why I agree there needs to be a limit / cut off point to how many people are granted PR and then Status you can’t really get upset with those persons applying or the lawyers trying help them succeed, you need to hold your Caymanian MLA’s and your Caymanian immigration department accountable for failing to do their job.
How many people hold work permits on this island? The law states that companies are to be 60% (majority) owned by a Caymanian. So in essence the Caymanian is saying we need to bring in foreign workers to do the job, the workers stay here long enough to apply for PR or Status and then complaints are made that foreigners are taking over and there aren’t jobs for Caymanians. The only way this will change is talking to your fellow Caymanians and getting them to employ Caymanians, if they need to be trained then train them, if they need further education then educate them, whatever it takes do it! It’s kind of like Americans saying buy “made in America” and supporting companies that make good in America. Cayman is only so big and the population needs to reflect this. Cayman is beautiful and a gem of the Caribbean but when it gets overpopulated, too many cars that cause traffic to stand still in our daily commute, unemployment and crime ridden it starts to lose its beauty.
0
0
anyone that comes here is employed with one arm tied behind their backs and a blindfold on. Caymanians are given every chance possible to progress in the workplace and to have your own companies, if you’re not landing those top lawyer and accounting jobs – ask yourself why? Could it be that the education system in this place is diabolical perhaps? If you’re that driven – start your own company, don’t be an employee, at least you can own 100% of your shares.
0
0
When are the Caymanians going to have their case heard? Case being, ‘Opposing being placed on the reservation’.
Every fly that pitch on these three rocks have rights, and the born Caymanians have none.
Why can’t we find away to drain our swamps?
19
20
#hatelesslovemore
5
2
Its a crying shame indeed.Our politicians have repeatedly failed us. We have a dim future for our children and grandchildren, and with the high cost of living only the rich will be able to retire here.
0
0