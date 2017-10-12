Lawyers hired to collect HSA debts
(CNS): As the hospital continues to battle with outstanding debt, officials told the Public Accounts Committee this week that a firm of local attorneys has been hired, following a request for proposals, to go after the outstanding cash, which may see people who haven’t paid their medical bills dragged through the courts. After two failed attempts at using collection agencies to recover the accumulated bad or doubtful debt at the hospital, which exceeds $100 million, it has switched to a law firm, which will be given a commission from the money it manages to recover, in contrast to previous contracts with debt collectors who earned their fee from the indebted patients.
During this week’s PAC hearing several different figures and explanations were given by various witnesses from the hospital about the debt. But based on the evidence given by HSA board chair Jonathan Tibbetts, the accumulative debt is currently $108 million, more than half of which accumulated over a twelve-year period.
The sudden increase over the last two years is as a direct result of problems relating to claims adjudication disputes and the fact that the government insurance company, CINICO, which makes up the vast amount of the hospital’s business, changed their third-party adjudicators twice in the last three years, impacting the payments.
Most witnesses indicated that aside from these issues, CINICO and most private sector insurers pay their bills. The debt is down to what was described as self-pay patients that have no insurance, are under-insured or who have used up all of their benefits and who have not paid their bills or co-pay element of the bill.
Given that the hospital has a policy of treating everyone who presents in need, the thorny issue of payment comes after the fact. Tibbetts said that the hospital has made strides in getting indigent patients the cover they need by referring them to other relevant agencies or creating payment plans for those who government cannot help, but over the years the hospital has largely struggled to collect from this group of patients.
Witnesses told the PAC that on two separate occasions the HSA contracted the services of debt collectors. One was an overseas agency recruited to go after patients with outstanding bills that were not living in Cayman, either because they were treated while here as visitors or because they have left the jurisdiction after being resident, but no one was able to give any figures regarding the amount that debt collector was able to recover.
Another was a local agency, which was said to have recovered only around 3% of the outstanding debt over a more than two-year period.
Lizzette Yearwood, the hospital CEO, told PAC that the hospital was settling the final details of how HSM, the successful bidder, will go after just $1 million of outstanding hospital debt over the next two years in what was carved out for the lawyers under a pilot collection programme.
Yearwood said the hospital will continue to collect the outstanding debt itself, as management and the board remain reluctant to write off the debt and they want to see if going down the legal road will help recover more from those patients who the hospital believes has the means to pay.
But as medical costs rarely come cheap, pursuing patients who haven’t paid could make for some uncomfortable results for government if people are forced into bankruptcy, poverty and homelessness to pay for treatment they cannot afford.
Go ahead and send me my bill. I will dispute it the same way I have the last two years. HSA sends me bills showing what I owe but it misses out payments I have made to them. Despite inquiries to HSA, I don’t get answers, just the same bill over and over.
HSA is just pouring more public money down the drain. Did this hiring even go out to tender?
The HSA is the biggest liability and utter embarrassment of this island! Fire all department heads now.
Wipe the debt of the books like the Gov does with Cayman Airways and the Turtle Prison.
Just saying……
The HSA is more than willing to work out minimal payment plans with its patients; from $25 a month to a $1000; they are happy and willing to take whatever a patient can bring forward and consistently place on their outstanding bills.
With that said, I cannot see how anyone can assume that patients will be placed in to bankruptcy or homelessness due to the HSA’s efforts to collect debts.
Regardless of the negativity that many on-island like to spread about our public hospital – compared to others worldwide we run a modernized, equipped and well-run facility with trained, experienced and qualified doctors and many caring, self-sacrificing nurses.
As a recent patient who underwent surgery, I was blessed with excellent and caring doctors who saved my life a little over a year ago even though I was uninsured at the time. The nurses were attentive and willing to do all they could to keep me and other patients comfortable – these women work 12 hr shifts, are on their feet all the time and walk in to your room and care you like a baby.
I am grateful to the HSA and they are more than happy to take whatever payment can be given to them – they are really asking people to make an effort!
Now this is going to be interesting…in some cases late billing by the HSA meant people couldn’t file insurance claims because of cut off deadlines…In other words, their incompetence and inefficiency is going to mean people have a financial liability that they should not have…I see a class action coming against the HSA for incompetence and for the amounts of bills over 6 months old that need to be paid…
Taxing Cayman with Lawyers fees.
It is ironic that Govt is hounding the poor who cannot afford to pay, yet providing completely free medical care to a vast number of civil servants most of whom can afford to pay.
Problem is, as the lawyers will find out, a large portion of the debt is not a actually legitimate. Sending me a bill for something which has already been paid by the insurance company does not constitute actual debt, for example.
incredible!
About time too…..the amount of people in the GT pharmacy getting their meds without producing any card or payment is ridiculous. On any day there are people “collecting meds for relative and forgot card” – will bring next time – then in specialist clinic. Lady could not pay for a treatment and held up whole queue of people. Dont treat until paid…what the problem with that approach??? Get on and get back as much as you can and stop anyone getting anything until paid.
I have excellent insurance, who preautgorised a procedure and so used the HSA recently, last week I was sent a bill for one cent, yes, they printed a bill, put a stamp on it and sent it to me. What a waste……
