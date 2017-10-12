Lawyers hired to collect HSA debts

(CNS): As the hospital continues to battle with outstanding debt, officials told the Public Accounts Committee this week that a firm of local attorneys has been hired, following a request for proposals, to go after the outstanding cash, which may see people who haven’t paid their medical bills dragged through the courts. After two failed attempts at using collection agencies to recover the accumulated bad or doubtful debt at the hospital, which exceeds $100 million, it has switched to a law firm, which will be given a commission from the money it manages to recover, in contrast to previous contracts with debt collectors who earned their fee from the indebted patients.

During this week’s PAC hearing several different figures and explanations were given by various witnesses from the hospital about the debt. But based on the evidence given by HSA board chair Jonathan Tibbetts, the accumulative debt is currently $108 million, more than half of which accumulated over a twelve-year period.

The sudden increase over the last two years is as a direct result of problems relating to claims adjudication disputes and the fact that the government insurance company, CINICO, which makes up the vast amount of the hospital’s business, changed their third-party adjudicators twice in the last three years, impacting the payments.

Most witnesses indicated that aside from these issues, CINICO and most private sector insurers pay their bills. The debt is down to what was described as self-pay patients that have no insurance, are under-insured or who have used up all of their benefits and who have not paid their bills or co-pay element of the bill.

Given that the hospital has a policy of treating everyone who presents in need, the thorny issue of payment comes after the fact. Tibbetts said that the hospital has made strides in getting indigent patients the cover they need by referring them to other relevant agencies or creating payment plans for those who government cannot help, but over the years the hospital has largely struggled to collect from this group of patients.

Witnesses told the PAC that on two separate occasions the HSA contracted the services of debt collectors. One was an overseas agency recruited to go after patients with outstanding bills that were not living in Cayman, either because they were treated while here as visitors or because they have left the jurisdiction after being resident, but no one was able to give any figures regarding the amount that debt collector was able to recover.

Another was a local agency, which was said to have recovered only around 3% of the outstanding debt over a more than two-year period.

Lizzette Yearwood, the hospital CEO, told PAC that the hospital was settling the final details of how HSM, the successful bidder, will go after just $1 million of outstanding hospital debt over the next two years in what was carved out for the lawyers under a pilot collection programme.

Yearwood said the hospital will continue to collect the outstanding debt itself, as management and the board remain reluctant to write off the debt and they want to see if going down the legal road will help recover more from those patients who the hospital believes has the means to pay.

But as medical costs rarely come cheap, pursuing patients who haven’t paid could make for some uncomfortable results for government if people are forced into bankruptcy, poverty and homelessness to pay for treatment they cannot afford.

