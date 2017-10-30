Kids arrested after chase following boat theft

(CNS): Police were on the heels of four young men Sunday night who are believed to have stolen a number of items, including flare-gun cartridges, from a boat in Shorewinds Trail area of West Bay. 911 received a call around 11:30pm yesterday reporting the theft by four boys, who fled the scene on bicycles. When officers responded they came across the boys, who refused to stop when ordered to do so. Officers pursued the youngsters and apprehended two of them after a foot chase.

The boys were searched and police found ganja, snorkel gear, and flare gun cartridges. The officers arrested one juvenile on suspicion of theft, possession and consumption of ganja, failure to provide a name and address, and criminal trespass. The second boy was also arrested for failure to provide a name and address and on suspicion of criminal trespass.

Both of the young men are currently in police custody.

Police did not say if they suspect the kids were also involved in other recent thefts of snorkel equipment from a dive boat in Snug harbour.

