Jury finds accused man guilty of rape

(CNS): Marlon Ricardo Porter (37) was convicted Tuesday of rape, assault and causing harassment and distress, following a jury trial in which the court heard that his victim suffered a four-hour ordeal. The Jamaican national will be sentenced on 23 November in relation to the attack, which took place in the early hours of the morning in January last year. The victim had accepted a lift from Porter, whom she said she vaguely knew, but instead of taking her home he drove her to a remote location at the end of Sparky Drive in George Town, where he raped, attacked and threatened to drown her, before abandoning her at the scene.

During the trial Porter denied the allegations and insisted that the woman had engaged in a consenting sexual encounter for money, despite the fact that his victim was found wandering the streets of George Town, half-naked, distressed and disoriented, clutching her remaining clothes around the top half of her body.

The jury began deliberating Monday evening for a short period but concluded their considerations of the case Tuesday afternoon, when they found Porter guilty by a unanimous verdict for the assault and harassment, and the rape by a majority.

Porter was remanded in custody and the case was set for sentencing next month by visiting judge, Justice Alistair Malcolm, who presided over the case.

Category: Courts, Crime