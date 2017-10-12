JGHS goes back to drawing board

(CNS): The Ministry of Education has signed a contract with local consultants for an outline business case, this time for the John Gray High School facility, effectively taking the project back to the drawing board. Contractors originally broke ground almost a decade ago on the project after a government contract was awarded to Tom Jones International to redevelop that school and build the new Clifton Hunter school in Frank Sound. But plagued from the offset with a well-documented myriad of problems, the school has never been finished. The latest contract will see KPMG compare possible designs and cost options from a strategic case and determine the preferred project option.

Despite claiming that this is a priority for the new government, officials have said that construction of the new John Gray High School will not start until 2019, which means there will be no new school, even on the most optimistic timeline, before 2021.

“It is imperative that this project is completed and that the children of our country do not continue to operate in a state of flux,” said Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly in a release from the ministry about the latest developments in the beleaguered project. “As a country, we must ensure that the same types of world-class facilities that are extended to those that visit our islands are made available to our own children. When children feel pride for where they attend school, an increase of overall wellbeing is achieved.”

Given the changes to the process government now has to go through when it comes to spending public money, the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility, a part of the legislation governing public finances, requires major projects follow “a rigorous process” to ensure government is utilising its funds and resources effectively. Senior Project Manager from Public Works Major Projects Office and the Ministry of Education, Jonathan Matthews, said the process has seven distinct stages.

He said these are designed to ensure projects are only taken forward at each stage if they improve government services, meet the needs of the stakeholders and represent value for money, while also maintaining affordability.

“The Ministry of Education worked with JGHS and the Department of Education Services (DES), throughout 2016, to create a Strategic Outline Case (SOC); this being Stage 1 in the process,” he said.

“The stakeholder engagement started at the outset of SOC and was paramount in developing the design criteria that will produce the optimum school design for JGHS. All possible options for completing JGHS were considered in the SOC, with the ‘Key Stakeholders’ evaluating this long-list to reduce it to a short-list of recommended project options. Cabinet approved these recommendations in February 2017 and provided the Ministry of Education with the authority to proceed to Stage 2, the Outline Business Case (OBC),” the schools project manager added.

After what was said to be an extensive procurement process, officials stated that KPMG was appointed to prepare the business case. This will involve stakeholder engagement to ensure that the wants and needs of the users of the educational facilities are understood.

Matthews said research from high performing jurisdictions would be carried out to identify and adopt best practices for Cayman.

“The design for each of the shortlisted project options is sufficiently developed to enable the ‘whole life cycle cost’ to be calculated and compared. This is not just the cost to build the new educational facilities, but also the cost to operate them over the lifetime of the buildings. The options are compared as part of this OBC to determine the preferred and recommended project option. It is anticipated that the OBC will be complete and issued for approval in February 2018,” he stated.

Stage 3 in the process involves developing the concept design to obtain planning and BCU approval and then procure contractors who will be responsible for the construction. Officials stated that this is an involved stage and will take at least one year to complete. Prior to the execution of the contract, Stage 4, the Final Business Case (FBC) is where all of the work in the OBC and DPO will be prepared and checks made to ensure the project is still meeting the requirements of the stakeholders, represents value for money and that the public purse can still afford it. If the project gets through all those hoops, the FBC will need to be approved by Cabinet before the construction work can start sometime in 2019.

Chief Officer for Education Christen Suckoo said that once the JGHS work gets underway, the old George Hicks Site will be redeveloped for CIFEC and UCCI. “This will allow for an increase in vocational qualifications for our students which meets the CIG’s objective of developing and implementing a new approach to technical and vocational education and training,” he said.

The Department of Education Services will also move there, providing a more suitable location, Suckoo noted.

JGHS Principal Jon Clark, who deals with the reality of running John Gray from the current dilapidated campus, said he was encouraged buy the recent completion of the brand new gymnasium, a part of the school that was completed separately from the main project.

“The students have already made full use of the gym by having held exams and graduation there last year and PE and whole school assemblies this year,” he said. “The students, staff, and parents will be engaged in the entire process to ensure it meets their needs and provides them with a sense of ownership. This begins this week with intensive workshops with each of the stakeholder groups.”

Meanwhile, KPMG, who will be earning something in the region of $200,000 for creating the latest OBC, said they would work with the ministry to achieve an affordable, value-for-money solution to deliver excellence in education.

“We will deliver a transparent business case to facilitate a way for the Government of our Islands to take this project forward,” said Sheenah Hislop, a partner of KPMG.

