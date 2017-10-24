Hospital has major turnaround in fee collection

(CNS): The hospital boss told the Public Accounts Committee Tuesday that there has been a dramatic improvement in collections at the Health Services Authority this year. HSA CEO Lizette Yearwood said that this month alone the collection of patient fees has more than doubled compared to the previous average monthly amount. With a week left to go before the end of October, the HSA has already collected $14 million in fees for the month, compared to a previous average of around $6 million, she said and told the committee that a tremendous amount of work had been done to drastically increase collections.

Yearwood and HSA board chair Jonathan Tibbetts made their second appearance before the parliamentary committee this month, having been recalled to discuss issues surrounding the employment of Deloitte as consultants to assist with the hospital’s financial challenges.

They explained to PAC the rationale for employing consultants, what the remit for the contract was and the HSA’s progress in plugging the long-standing gaps in its ability to produce accurate account.

Yearwood said that the HSA Patient Services’ financial services team had done “tremendous work and drastically increased” collections. She said the controls that had been implemented following the recommendations of the Office of the Auditor General and the consultants were “yielding very positive results”, and she was confident that by the end of 2018 the hospital would get a clean opinion on its financial report for the first time in the history of the authority.

Tibbetts told the PAC that the issue of bad debt was also being tackled, and although the hospital is still dealing with an accumulative debt of over $100 million, the year-to-year debt comparison was also dropping significantly. He said that at the end of the 2015/2016 fiscal year the hospital had acquired another $15 million in new debt, but at the end of 2016/2017 it will have had fallen to $7 million and he said it was expected to continue falling.

Yearwood said that in addition to the process controls and improved management the hospital was now taking a different approach. Except for emergencies, the HSA is asking how people will pay before they are treated; and having introduced the threat of court action for non-payment, the debt was coming down and it would not be increasing.

However, she did not say if this new approach of focusing on ensuring patients are insured or have the means to pay before offering service had impacted the policy of treating all those in need of medical attention.

Both the CEO and the board chair remained confident that by 2018 the hospital would receive a clean audit opinion and would have made serious inroads in preventing further debt accumulation.

