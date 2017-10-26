Hospital chair defends management team

(CNS): Health Services Authority Board Chair Jonathan Tibbetts has issued a statement defending the hospital management team after the qualifications and competence of some of the most senior staff were brought into question by the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday. Following the report on CNS outlining the concerns raised by opposition MLA Chris Saunders (BTW), Tibbetts said the issue could “create public anxieties, distrust and questions” over the hospital leadership, as he defended both the CEO and the CFO and claimed that the hospital was dedicated to recruiting Caymanians.

In a three page statement Tibbetts said the HSA had faced serious leadership challenges before the appointment of the current senior leadership team of the HSA.

“There was a revolving door within the management team at the organisation, with as many as six CEOs in six years, and an equal turnover in chief financial officers, HR directors and medical directors,” Tibbetts said. He credited the existing management team and board with reversing a previous opinion of the auditor general that things were so dire that if the HSA had been a business, it would have had to file for bankruptcy.

But as noted by the PAC chair last Tuesday, although the hospital finances are improving from the terrible circumstances it was in just a few years ago, more than half of the most recent financial report had to be revised by the auditor general. PAC members were concerned that Chief Financial Officer Heather Boothe, who has been leading the finance function at the hospital since 2005, has not been able to deal with the challenges in twelve years because they said she is not qualified for the job.

However, in his statement Tibbetts defended Boothe and in order to set the record straight has made her qualifications public, which include a second class degree in economics and management from the University of the West Indies and a certification in accounting.

“Contrary to statements made in the public domain, the chief financial officer possesses the requisite skills, qualifications and experience for the position including certification by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the global body for professional accountants, and is also a Certified Chartered Accountant,” Tibbetts stated.

He said that she was first employed by the HSA as finance officer in a temporary capacity.

“In subsequent years when the vacancy for chief financial officer arose, she was hired after an exhaustive recruitment process, including credential review and evaluation and a formal interview process which included a panel of internal and external personnel with knowledge of finance and the requirements for the job,” he said.

Tibbetts also gave his backing to HSA CEO Lizette Yearwood, who he said had taken on the role in 2009 after a period of significant turmoil within the HSA.

“During her tenure there has been a welcomed rebirth and fundamental transformation in the trust, confidence and working relationship between the board and the executive leadership of the HSA, as well as with our business partners and the public. Her tenure has marked the most stable period for the authority at any time since its inception in 2002,” the chairman added.

He said Yearwood was instrumental in guiding the hospital through changing and challenging times and getting it to its improved position.

“The CEO has the full support of the Board of Directors and has shown competence and excellence in all areas of her responsibilities. Her dedication and leadership is exemplary and she should be commended for spearheading the entire team at the HSA in the turnaround of the organisation with the full support of the board,” he said.

He noted that her appointment had been part of a deliberate strategy of succession planning to succeed an expatriate with a Caymanian, and that during her time on the job she had acquired a Masters in Health Administration.

Tibbetts reiterated his position that the “board has full confidence in the management of the authority”, including their decisions on personnel, as he pointed to the fact that for the first time since the inception of the HSA, “the senior leadership now comprise 99% Caymanians or persons with Caymanian status and more than 57% of our staff are now Caymanians, the highest number in the history of the organisation.”

