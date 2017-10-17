Harris denies talks to join PPM ranks

(CNS): Former talk-show host Austin Harris, the MLA for Prospect, has denied speculation that he is in discussions to join the Progressives. Currently sitting on the backbench of the Government of National Unity and serving as a councillor in the premier’s ministry, Harris is also preparing to share a constituency office with the PPM leader, Alden McLaughlin. But he told CNS that at present “there is no dialogue taking place regarding me joining the PPM or any other party at this time”. The denials come amid rumours that Harris, who stood as an independent candidate funded by Dr Steve Tomlinson, was about to throw his hat in with the party.

The denials by the 46-year-old novice politician are reminiscent of those made by Roy McTaggart, the current finance minister, who also denied plans to join the PPM some months before he joined the last Progressive-led coalition government. Like Harris, McTaggart ran on an independent ticket the first time he was elected to the Legislative Assembly, having been a fierce critic of the party system. But during the last campaign McTaggart became a convert and pointed out the lack of power individual independent candidates have and that real political clout comes from being part of a group or party.

In the wake of the election result in May this year, as the PPM emerged as the largest party but without a majority, Harris found himself in the middle of four days of horse-trading, and had hustled for a seat in Cabinet in the late night deal the Independents tried to cut with CDP Leader McKeeva Bush, just hours after the former premier had agreed a deal with McLaughlin.

At the time Harris had sent texts bragging about securing a Cabinet seat, though in the end this deal was short-lived.

But this week, almost five months after the election, Harris said he was working as part of a team in the current government to ensure the success of that government, and by extension the Cayman Islands, which was his “only priority”. He added that he was enjoying the “very challenging” work and was “working well with people who five months ago may have considered me an adversary”.

For several years Harris was the host of Cayman Crosstalk, broadcast on Rooster by Hurley’s Entertainment and one of Cayman’s longest running morning talks shows, where he was in a position to criticise as much as he wanted but not required to solve problems. He was, however, fired some time after he was arrested and charged with domestic violence following a very public incident in 2014, where he punched a female friend and caused a drunken altercation at a social event.

Harris initially denied the allegations, but on the morning he was due to stand trial he pleaded guilty to the assault charges. The presiding magistrate accepted his claims that he was a reformed character, and although he said he could not remember what had happened during the incident because he was so drunk, that he no longer drank alcohol and had been to counselling. As a result, no conviction was ever recorded against him for the violent act against a woman, allowing him to evade any sanctions.

He is now working in the ministry dealing with gender affairs.

Category: Politics