(CNS): A George Town man was scheduled to appear in court Monday facing charges relating to the possession of unlicensed ammunition and a bullet-proof vest. The police said that the 24-year-old man was arrested on 18 October in relation to an incident at Admiral’s Landing, in the Red Bay area of George Town, in August, when a large quantity of ammunition and the vest were found by police. No other details were given but police said the man was charged Friday.

Category: Courts, Crime