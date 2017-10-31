Former local football official jailed in US

(CNS): Costas Takkas (61), the former general secretary of the Cayman Islands Football Association, has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for his part in the FIFA corruption scandal, according to reports coming from the US. Takkas worked as Jeffrey Webb’s attaché when the former CIFA president was also VP of FIFA. Takkas, who pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy, played a relatively minor role in the massive football scandal compared to Webb, helping to launder $3 million in bribes his boss took during his time at the helm of CONCACAF

Takkas has already served some 10 months in custody when he was held in Switzerland after his arrest in May 2015 and his lawyers were hopeful he would actually serve no more than a few weeks in a US jail. The court also ordered him to pay $3 million restitution, which will be shared with Webb, who pleaded guilty in November 2015 to much more serious charges and who is expected to be sentenced in January.

“It was a massive fraud,” said Judge Pamela Chen, who heard the case. “This is a serious crime.”

Takkas was born in Cyprus and holds both dual UK-Greek nationality but he lived in Cayman, and CNS understands he has Caymanians status and will likely be deported back here after he is released. While he was living in Cayman he became involved in local football, and was working with Webb when he soared to the dizzy heights in international football administration.

In the court he admitted that he “should have known better” and was remorseful about his crime. “It’s not in my nature to cause anybody harm. I love the game of football and I hope the sport learns from this case,” he said.

In the court pleadings in an effort to mitigate Takkas’ sentence to time served, his lawyers described him as a “Peter Pan” like character and “a kind, sweet, gentle, honorable man”.

Prosecutors, however, were having none of it and noted that Takkas didn’t commit the crime “because he wanted to feed starved orphans”.

Meanwhile, Webb remains confined to house arrest, having pleaded guilty to several conspiracy charges, including taking the $3 million bribe from sports marketing companies which Takkas helped launder. Given Takkas’ sentence, any hopes that Webb could evade incarceration as a result of any cooperation he has given prosecutors remains in question.

