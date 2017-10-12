Five robbed by armed men outside bar
(CNS): Five people who were sitting outside Salty’s bar in Grand Harbour, George Town, just after it closed early this morning were robbed by three men, two of whom were said to have been armed with handguns that may have been fired. The outdoor bar stick-up happened around 1:00am Thursday, police said, when three hooded, tall, dark-skinned men of thin but muscular build approached and proceeded to rob the bar customers before escaping on foot, heading east with an undisclosed quantity of cash and personal belongings. During the robbery one of the victims received a head injury and police have not yet confirmed if this was because he was shot or hit by the robber.
The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released but it is not clear how that injury was sustained.
In the first release issued to the press by the police on Thursday morning about the robbery, a spokesperson stated that no shots were fired in the incident. However, as the investigation progressed, police said it remained unclear whether or not any shots were fired after all during the commission of the crime. Police stated that it was possible that the injured man may have been being struck from behind or wounded from a gunshot. A second victim revealed later that he had also been injured.
Officers investigating the robbery are viewing CCTV footage and reviewing witness statements as part of the investigation and they are now working on the basis that shots may have been fired.
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here.
These are sad times in Cayman and sadly it aint going to get any better . As for the jackasses talking population increase we need to deport them first .We do not need anymore criminals from overseas to add to this trerrible situation we now face on these dangerous streets. Reduce our population now before this really gets out of control!
PPM’s Cayman.
That sounds like you really thought it out. Share with us your thought process please.
It is expensive as hell to live here, crime is causing me to not trust going out after sunset, and the police are useless. Didn’t think I would ever leave Cayman, but the time is drawing near.
As the Government fumble to deal with anything, the very goose that laid the golden egg is being plucked.
I love my island, but my piece of mind and sanity I love a lot more.
A victim claims on the record to have been shot in the head -albeit grazed, was found bleeding by the police, and has been treated at hospital, and yet the police are unclear as to whether shots were fired? How hard is it guys? Please tell me I am dreaming this!
Trivia night may experience somewhat slow attendance next week. Hopefully the cctv can illuminate the scum robbers. Armed holdup of bar patrons most likely now the new targeted easy money grab for these gangstas.
sad…these mongrels from town need to grow up
They soon buckup on the wrong one, live by the gun you die by the gun
Well there you go, with all this gun control we have and we are just as bad a our neighbors to the north
Star students I am sure.
Government better do something big about Crime here, otherwise this place will become likes our neighbor countries. need to treat criminals like what they are CRIMiNALS.
Paradise LOST!
