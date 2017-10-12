Five robbed by armed men outside bar

(CNS): Five people who were sitting outside Salty’s bar in Grand Harbour, George Town, just after it closed early this morning were robbed by three men, two of whom were said to have been armed with handguns that may have been fired. The outdoor bar stick-up happened around 1:00am Thursday, police said, when three hooded, tall, dark-skinned men of thin but muscular build approached and proceeded to rob the bar customers before escaping on foot, heading east with an undisclosed quantity of cash and personal belongings. During the robbery one of the victims received a head injury and police have not yet confirmed if this was because he was shot or hit by the robber.

The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released but it is not clear how that injury was sustained.

In the first release issued to the press by the police on Thursday morning about the robbery, a spokesperson stated that no shots were fired in the incident. However, as the investigation progressed, police said it remained unclear whether or not any shots were fired after all during the commission of the crime. Police stated that it was possible that the injured man may have been being struck from behind or wounded from a gunshot. A second victim revealed later that he had also been injured.

Officers investigating the robbery are viewing CCTV footage and reviewing witness statements as part of the investigation and they are now working on the basis that shots may have been fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here.

