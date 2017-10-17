Father and son deny animal cruelty charges

(CNS): Andrei James Challenger (18) and his father James Rolin Challenger (63) both denied a list of animal cruelty charges Tuesday. When the father and son appeared in Summary Court, they both pleaded not guilty to causing unnecessary suffering, failing to exercise proper care and supervision of an animal, while Andrei Challanger also pleaded not guilty to a charge of cruelty to animals. The two men are now scheduled to be tried next year and were bailed to return to court in November to prepare for the case.

The charges against the Challengers, who were represented by local defence attorney Dennis Brady, related to the burning of a dog in North Side in May.

‘Dora’, a pit bull cross-breed who was pregnant, was badly burned when her abdomen was set on fire. When Dora was found with the help of volunteers following a report about her being set alight, she was badly burned on the abdomen but alive. After being treated by a local vet she survived the ordeal, though she lost the puppies.

Category: Courts, Crime