Family seek reassurance from missing realtive

(CNS): Relatives of Ellice Martin, a 19-year-old woman who lives on Cayman Brac, are seeking reassurance that she is in good health, as she was expected to return from Grand Cayman four days ago, on 2 October, but they have not seen or heard from her. Police said the family believes that Martin is in the company of friends or acquaintances on Grand Cayman, but they are seriously concerned about her wellbeing.

They are asking Martin or anyone who has seen her to call the police to verify that she is in good health.

Anyone who can help police contact her is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 and speak with the inspector on duty. The police thanked the public for their help and assistance in this matter.

