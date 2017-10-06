Police locate missing woman

(CNS) UPDATED: Police say they have located Ellice Martin (19), who lives on Cayman Brac but is visiting Grand Cayman. This morning the RCIPS asked for the public’s assistance in contacting Martin, as her family became concerned for her safety after she did not return when expected and they could not contact her. However, by Friday mid-afternoon, police said she had been located and spoken to.

  1. Anonymous says:
    06/10/2017 at 12:49 pm

    She’s an adult. you may to place and ad in the World News as she could be anywhere on the planet, legally.




    • Anonymous says:
      06/10/2017 at 2:06 pm

      She may be anywhere on the planet legally. The point here is you know nothing about this situation. All the family are trying to determine is that she is safe.




  2. Anonymous says:
    06/10/2017 at 12:46 pm

    Oh boy, hope she’s found safe and sound




