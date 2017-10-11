ESO starts new job survey for HR database

(CNS): An important step in the government’s promised overhaul of the work permit system and the country’s jobs landscape is beginning this month with a new survey by the Economics and Statistics Office. Officials from the ESO will be undertaking the first comprehensive Occupational Wage Survey in the Cayman Islands to create a human resource database for the Ministry of Human Resources. Starting next week, the survey will collect information on employment and compensation for all occupations in Cayman.

Participants will also be asked questions about employee qualifications, immigration status, skills, number of hours worked and the type of employment that staff are engaged in. The survey will be administered to all public and private sector employers until the end of December.

The ESO said the survey will be confidential and businesses will not be asked to write their names or their employees’ names on the questionnaires. Only aggregate data will be available to the users of the results, including the Ministry of Human Resources, private sector companies and HR associations that may find the data sets useful for compensation review, officials stated in a release about the new survey.

ESO individual survey data are exempt from Freedom of Information (FOI) requests and the survey can be completed by filling-up paper forms, electronically by downloading the forms from the ESO website, or by interview by trained ESO survey staff. ESO staff members will be distributing paper forms to public and private establishments beginning 18 October.

For further information on the survey, please visit the ESO website

or contact the ESO at 516-3329, 949-0940.

Category: Jobs, Local News