ESO starts new job survey for HR database
(CNS): An important step in the government’s promised overhaul of the work permit system and the country’s jobs landscape is beginning this month with a new survey by the Economics and Statistics Office. Officials from the ESO will be undertaking the first comprehensive Occupational Wage Survey in the Cayman Islands to create a human resource database for the Ministry of Human Resources. Starting next week, the survey will collect information on employment and compensation for all occupations in Cayman.
Participants will also be asked questions about employee qualifications, immigration status, skills, number of hours worked and the type of employment that staff are engaged in. The survey will be administered to all public and private sector employers until the end of December.
The ESO said the survey will be confidential and businesses will not be asked to write their names or their employees’ names on the questionnaires. Only aggregate data will be available to the users of the results, including the Ministry of Human Resources, private sector companies and HR associations that may find the data sets useful for compensation review, officials stated in a release about the new survey.
ESO individual survey data are exempt from Freedom of Information (FOI) requests and the survey can be completed by filling-up paper forms, electronically by downloading the forms from the ESO website, or by interview by trained ESO survey staff. ESO staff members will be distributing paper forms to public and private establishments beginning 18 October.
For further information on the survey, please visit the ESO website
or contact the ESO at 516-3329, 949-0940.
I don’t understand why immigration don’t have details of all this for expats and the NWDA for the rest? I am probably missing something important…
0
0
Why is all the data collected not subject to FOI. You can still release data while names and other personal details are redacted? Why be so secretive, this suggests there might be some malmanipulation of data misrepresenting truth in the long run?
2
2
A lot to do about nothing…the rules are in place…just apply and enforce them as in the past long before “Work permits for everyone” McLaughlin. Taking time to reinvent a likely inferior wheel will only push more positions out of reach of Caymanians.
6
5
The zero-sum caveman economics mindset is a far bigger problem for many as it fuels ill-founded festering resentment.
1
2
This makes no sense..way to spout off irrelevant jargon.
1
1