Environment becomes casualty of new government
(CNS): If there was any doubt, given the premier’s comments since the election, that the new administration plans to roll back the historic environmental protections put in place by the former minister for the environment, Alden McLaughlin made it abundantly clear Friday that the National Conservation Law will be amended and the requirements for environmental impact assessments (EIA) changed. The premier gave contradictory messages about the importance of the environment and the success of development in his Budget Policy Address and revealed the PPM’s change in attitude towards Cayman’s precious natural resources and more potential threats to the vulnerable coastline.
While he blamed the National Conservation Law of getting in the way of development, he said that so far this year the Central Planning Authority has approved 1,013 projects, at an estimated value of $688 million — an increase on last year’s 760 projects in the ten months to October and almost double the value, at $342 million.
While he said that Cayman’s pristine environment was essential to tourism, he made no mention of the need to press ahead with enhanced marine protection. Despite the conflicting claims, McLaughlin was clear that the balance between preserving the environment and developing was not right.
Repeating what he said in his Strategic Policy Statement in August, he described an increase in existing tension between development and protection of the environment since the National Conservation Law was passed. He had claimed in that speech that almost every new government road would require an EIA, “increasing the cost as well as the timeliness of completing necessary roads”.
But in Friday’s statement he went further, saying the problem with the conservation law was not limited to problems for road building but other “potential difficulties that are likely to arise in the context of the day-to-day application of Sections 41 and 43 of the Conservation Law”, which refers to the requirements for environmental impact assessments.
“These and related provisions have the potential to serve as material impediments not only to the orderly business of government bodies and agencies that must consult with the National Conservation Council, but also for those persons who may apply to those bodies and agencies for approvals or permits of one type or another and where the approval of the council becomes necessary in order to proceed,” he said.
But even more worrying for conservationists and the marine resources, he said there were “similar concerns as to whether the right balance exists between conservation and development, such as section 21 dealing with coastal works permits”.
Although it was not explicitly indicated, the only major coastal works licence currently in question that has raised controversies is the application by Dart to dig up Seven Mile Beach to remove rocks at a location where the developer is planning another luxury hotel.
Even though McLaughlin admitted that in the past development has won over protecting the environment, he said he would be reviewing the conservation law to determine “what amendments need to be made to ensure the proper balance is struck”.
He said the Constitution gives government the responsibility for policy outside the governor’s areas and it had to meet the “dual policy mandates of protecting the environment and encouraging responsible development to provide employment opportunities for Caymanians through sustainable economic activity”.
He said various concerns had been expressed within his new government and that Cabinet had determined that it will appoint a stakeholder committee with a sufficient cross-section of representation to review the law.
“It is expected that the committee will make recommendations for ways in which the legislation can more effectively satisfy the twin goals of section 18 of the Constitution regarding fostering and protecting the environment while promoting justifiable economic and social development,” he said, adding that the committee would be formed before the end of the year.
This budget also includes $1.1 million for a targeted green iguana cull, but CNS understands it is less than half the amount the Department of Environment had requested.
Following his comments about undermining the existing environmental protections, McLaughlin said the green iguanas were “wreaking environmental damage to the areas they inhabit, devouring plants, defoliating and killing native trees, and stressing and out-competing indigenous animals for food sources, not to mention what they do to farmers”.
The premier denied abandoning government’s commitment to protecting the environment but there is no doubt that his comments raise real concerns for Cayman’s natural resources.
Category: Government Finance, Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Policy, Politics, Science & Nature
another story that makes a mockery of the caymankind mantra……
cayman is decades behind the developed world when it comes to basic environmental conservation……
22
1
i think we the caymanians are the casualty!😣😤
18
2
Please remember CIG that without a vibrant environment our tourism product will suffer imeasureable damage and I again repeat that I am all for development BUT it MUST be a balance between the two NOT one sided as it is today.
28
1
People often forget the parable of David and Goliath.
8
0
Caymanians, rise up from your slumber before all is given away by the few, for the few to be rewarded.
12
0
Go premier.
3
11
This should have read ‘Premier Takes Head Out Of Ass And Sticks It In Sand’
13
1
Alden Mclaughlin has just demonstrated yet again, what a dangerous “Jenny flecking” no use at all individual he is. God help us all and protect us from this Dart loving Government.!!!
6
1
In ten years this island will be a crime ridden concrete jungle created by the Caymanian government and the greed of MLA’s to line the back pocket.
This island had an opportunity to make it a jewel in the Caribbean but they have blown it
14
2
“He blamed the National Conservation Law of getting in the way of development”
That’s the whole point you imbecile!!! Please take a few minutes to google the word conservation!! 🤦♂️
18
3
Dear mr. Premier what is even worst to envorinment than the green iguanas, are the politicians and the bull dozers paid by the Developers.
12
3
Very one sided article CNS. I know we all have a view on this matter. But portraying the comments of the Premier as being a bulldozer set loose on the environment is somewhat unfair.
The law has to offer balance. In its current form, it does not. The NCC, as a board, should look at each project for its own merit and give input accordingly. They don’t.
As much as I disagree with Ezzard, I have to agree with him on this. It is absolutely shameful that the NCC would put such road blocks in the front of farmers trying to get access to FARMLAND. But yet they allowed a developer to clear some 14 acres of mangrove that are a buffer in the north Sound. Look at the minutes for the CPA for the past few months.
The NCC brought this on themselves. Instead of being balanced, they are very lopsided. None they will forcefully be corrected.
5
8
Selling us out.
8
1
AllDone expecting the steady flow of dollars to continue by pandering to big developers. Lucky if we have any natural green space and marine environment after these clowns are done. The man is a pathetic sellout let’s face it, but so are they all once they start getting favours. As his moniker suggests our environment is about to be all done.
10
1
The environment has become a casualty of the new government only because citizens living east have been the environment’s casualty for too long. Hurry and change that stupid Conversation Law so that we can build some roads out here and enjoy the same commuting convenience as those living in West Bay.
4
10
The lesson here is simple “What have you done for me lately?” Alden destroys Wayne Panton’s political legacy as Minister of Environment in the blink of an eye. SMH
9
2