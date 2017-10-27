Environment becomes casualty of new government

(CNS): If there was any doubt, given the premier’s comments since the election, that the new administration plans to roll back the historic environmental protections put in place by the former minister for the environment, Alden McLaughlin made it abundantly clear Friday that the National Conservation Law will be amended and the requirements for environmental impact assessments (EIA) changed. The premier gave contradictory messages about the importance of the environment and the success of development in his Budget Policy Address and revealed the PPM’s change in attitude towards Cayman’s precious natural resources and more potential threats to the vulnerable coastline.

While he blamed the National Conservation Law of getting in the way of development, he said that so far this year the Central Planning Authority has approved 1,013 projects, at an estimated value of $688 million — an increase on last year’s 760 projects in the ten months to October and almost double the value, at $342 million.

While he said that Cayman’s pristine environment was essential to tourism, he made no mention of the need to press ahead with enhanced marine protection. Despite the conflicting claims, McLaughlin was clear that the balance between preserving the environment and developing was not right.

Repeating what he said in his Strategic Policy Statement in August, he described an increase in existing tension between development and protection of the environment since the National Conservation Law was passed. He had claimed in that speech that almost every new government road would require an EIA, “increasing the cost as well as the timeliness of completing necessary roads”.

But in Friday’s statement he went further, saying the problem with the conservation law was not limited to problems for road building but other “potential difficulties that are likely to arise in the context of the day-to-day application of Sections 41 and 43 of the Conservation Law”, which refers to the requirements for environmental impact assessments.

“These and related provisions have the potential to serve as material impediments not only to the orderly business of government bodies and agencies that must consult with the National Conservation Council, but also for those persons who may apply to those bodies and agencies for approvals or permits of one type or another and where the approval of the council becomes necessary in order to proceed,” he said.

But even more worrying for conservationists and the marine resources, he said there were “similar concerns as to whether the right balance exists between conservation and development, such as section 21 dealing with coastal works permits”.

Although it was not explicitly indicated, the only major coastal works licence currently in question that has raised controversies is the application by Dart to dig up Seven Mile Beach to remove rocks at a location where the developer is planning another luxury hotel.

Even though McLaughlin admitted that in the past development has won over protecting the environment, he said he would be reviewing the conservation law to determine “what amendments need to be made to ensure the proper balance is struck”.

He said the Constitution gives government the responsibility for policy outside the governor’s areas and it had to meet the “dual policy mandates of protecting the environment and encouraging responsible development to provide employment opportunities for Caymanians through sustainable economic activity”.

He said various concerns had been expressed within his new government and that Cabinet had determined that it will appoint a stakeholder committee with a sufficient cross-section of representation to review the law.

“It is expected that the committee will make recommendations for ways in which the legislation can more effectively satisfy the twin goals of section 18 of the Constitution regarding fostering and protecting the environment while promoting justifiable economic and social development,” he said, adding that the committee would be formed before the end of the year.

This budget also includes $1.1 million for a targeted green iguana cull, but CNS understands it is less than half the amount the Department of Environment had requested.

Following his comments about undermining the existing environmental protections, McLaughlin said the green iguanas were “wreaking environmental damage to the areas they inhabit, devouring plants, defoliating and killing native trees, and stressing and out-competing indigenous animals for food sources, not to mention what they do to farmers”.

The premier denied abandoning government’s commitment to protecting the environment but there is no doubt that his comments raise real concerns for Cayman’s natural resources.

Category: Government Finance, Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Policy, Politics, Science & Nature