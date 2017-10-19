Enforcement improves as DoE utilizes new powers

(CNS): Department of Environment conservation officers have interrupted dozens of poachers since April and have been able to seize illegal spearguns and even return some poached conch and two green sea turtles back to the sea. Over the last few months officers have used their enhanced enforcement powers to stop illegal fishing, and where it was too late to return fish or lobster to the sea, the Pines, Meals on Wheels and the Golden Age home have benefited. The process of prosecution against a dozen people for poaching is also underway.

Speaking at the NCC meeting Tuesday, DoE Senior Research Officer John Bothwell reported on the enforcement efforts of conservation officers on sea and land, including a Cayman parrot that was seized in April. Once the parrot’s flight feathers grew back, the bird was released back into the wild.

The NCC raised concerns that turtles are still being poached, though in both of the incidents this summer the turtles were discovered before the animals were killed, so they were able to be returned to the sea after medical treatment.

The chair of the NCC also praised the actions of the DoE in one instance where juveniles were caught with a speargun and poaching lobster. The DoE officers brought the youngsters into the department with their parents for an education session on marine conservation rather than prosecuting them.

