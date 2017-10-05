Dump closed after heavy rains damage road

(CNS): The George Town landfill was closed to the public on Thursday amid safety concerns as the main access road has been badly damaged by the deluge of rain in Cayman over the last week or so. The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) said it had to close the facility in order to carry out repair work on the road, which has sustained extensive damage. The work will continue over the next 48 hours, officials said, adding that they expect the landfill will then reopen to the public.

The 24-hour public drop-off site located at the entrance of the landfill will remains open to facilitate the disposal of small amounts of waste. The DEH said it asked for the public’s understanding and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the closure.

For more information, please contact DEH’s solid waste section on 949-8793.

Category: Local News