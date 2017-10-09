Drivers hospitalised after major West Bay crash

(CNS): Two drivers were rushed to hospital Monday morning after a major collision on Town Hall Road in West Bay at around 9am. Although police have not yet released details, it appears the two vehicles crashed between Farrington Lane and Boltin’s Avenue causing major damage to both cars. The road was closed for the best part of the morning as police began their investigations into the smash.

The drivers are still being treated at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town but police said that their injuries are not life-threatening.

Category: Local News