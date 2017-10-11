Driver arrested over Town Hall Road crash

(CNS): Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman from George Town on suspicion of dangerous driving following the crash on Town Hall Road, West Bay, on Monday morning. The woman has been granted bail while police continue their investigations into what happened. No details have been released by the RCIPS about the crash, which involved what appeared to be a mini-van and a car between Farrington Lane and Boltin’s Avenue at around 9:00am. It’s not clear in which direction the two drivers were headed at the time or how they collided.

Both drivers were injured and the vehicles were extensively damaged, and at least one of the victims had to be cut from the car by the fire crew.

Category: Crime, Police