DoE confirms coral damage from Kittiwake

(CNS) UPDATED: The Department of Environment completed a preliminary assessment Monday of the damage that the sunken wreck, USS Kittiwake, has caused to coral in the area after the artificial reef shifted during the recent high seas from Tropical Storm Nate. Officials said the wreck’s movement impacted some of the adjacent living coral reefs and early indications are that the coral damage is confined to an area of about five by three metres. But the DoE is concerned about further damage and said this is why it had recommended against sinking artificial wrecks on the seabed around Grand Cayman.

Explaining what has happened in response to inquiries by CNS, the DoE said the damage to the natural reef was caused when the ship’s superstructure tilted seaward as result of the erosion of sand on which the hull was resting.

“Although no longer touching the reef, she currently lies very close to it and future contact with the reef can be expected with other large storm events. This suggests that repair of the identified damage is not advisable at this stage,” DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said. “Movement such as has been observed at the Kittiwake is not completely unexpected during a storm event. This is why the DoE has consistently recommended against the placement of artificial wrecks and other objects on the seabed around the Cayman Islands as our extremely narrow marine shelf makes it is very difficult to place these structures at any safe distance from living reef.”

Given the current situation and the early assessment, Ebanks-Petrie said the DoE is now working closely with the Cayman Islands Tourism Association and discussing the next steps to ensure the wreck is safe for divers and remains an important attraction for visitors.

On Tuesday morning, CITA issued a press release that made no mention at all of the reef damage or how they plan to prevent the wreck from crushing anymore live coral. Instead the organisation claimed that all was well and “…after an extensive assessment…” the site has been “deemed safe for future visits.”

CITA said as of Monday afternoon the moorings were safe for boats to tie up to, and visitors would still able to see the entire wreck from the surface making it an interesting snorkel spot. “It is advised that watersports operators have their staff dive the site first, without customers, as it really is a different wreck, and will take some getting used to,” officials added.

CITA said it will continue to speak with the Department of Environment (DoE) and watersports members of the organisation and would ensure future shifting is minimized or mitigated but did not say how that would happen and what would happen about the natural reef which has been damaged by the wreck.

