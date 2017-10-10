DoE confirms coral damage from Kittiwake
(CNS) UPDATED: The Department of Environment completed a preliminary assessment Monday of the damage that the sunken wreck, USS Kittiwake, has caused to coral in the area after the artificial reef shifted during the recent high seas from Tropical Storm Nate. Officials said the wreck’s movement impacted some of the adjacent living coral reefs and early indications are that the coral damage is confined to an area of about five by three metres. But the DoE is concerned about further damage and said this is why it had recommended against sinking artificial wrecks on the seabed around Grand Cayman.
Explaining what has happened in response to inquiries by CNS, the DoE said the damage to the natural reef was caused when the ship’s superstructure tilted seaward as result of the erosion of sand on which the hull was resting.
“Although no longer touching the reef, she currently lies very close to it and future contact with the reef can be expected with other large storm events. This suggests that repair of the identified damage is not advisable at this stage,” DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said. “Movement such as has been observed at the Kittiwake is not completely unexpected during a storm event. This is why the DoE has consistently recommended against the placement of artificial wrecks and other objects on the seabed around the Cayman Islands as our extremely narrow marine shelf makes it is very difficult to place these structures at any safe distance from living reef.”
Given the current situation and the early assessment, Ebanks-Petrie said the DoE is now working closely with the Cayman Islands Tourism Association and discussing the next steps to ensure the wreck is safe for divers and remains an important attraction for visitors.
On Tuesday morning, CITA issued a press release that made no mention at all of the reef damage or how they plan to prevent the wreck from crushing anymore live coral. Instead the organisation claimed that all was well and “…after an extensive assessment…” the site has been “deemed safe for future visits.”
CITA said as of Monday afternoon the moorings were safe for boats to tie up to, and visitors would still able to see the entire wreck from the surface making it an interesting snorkel spot. “It is advised that watersports operators have their staff dive the site first, without customers, as it really is a different wreck, and will take some getting used to,” officials added.
CITA said it will continue to speak with the Department of Environment (DoE) and watersports members of the organisation and would ensure future shifting is minimized or mitigated but did not say how that would happen and what would happen about the natural reef which has been damaged by the wreck.
For those of you criticizing,. where in Cayman is there a 100′ wide open sandy bottom where there would be no change of the ship hitting any rocks and corals?
Ummm..how about NOT sinking man-made vessels into our pristine, natural marine environment in order to create an artificial $$$-generating dive site in the first place??
– Who
*Apparently the powers-that-be are not content with over-developing our limited land space, but now seek to do the same below the water’s surface. Awesome.
I look forward to the first 5 lane round-about down there.
Anonymous 9:49am , the ship is fine in that white hole . All we need is have someone who knows how and money to properly secure it from moving in a hurricane. We don’t need a 100 ft wide Sandy bottom.
I seen the Compass photo of Kittiwake with two chains coming out of the anchor chutes, that’s not how you anchor and secure the wreck underwater , that how you anchor the ship on the surface .
What a mess! To satisfy tourists to make us THE ALMIGHTY DOLLAR, we end up losing our reefs instead!
😒
DOE if Nate could do that much damage from being 100’s of miles away , imagine what the next one would do if it makes a direct hit . The water is calm now make sure that it’s properly secured to prevent any further damages to the corals and the wreck .
Ms Ebanks – Petrie said that DOE is working with CITA to make sure that the wreck is safe for divers / watersport opperators. That sound like that is all that is going to be done . I would say to Ms Ebanks – Petrie that this is her Department responsibility and shut the dive site down until the wreck is properly secured and protected from the next Hurricane and safe for divers then open it up .
Anchoring can only do so much. Likely it will shift again by the time the next storm pashe’s by. Not much else can be done other than hope it doesn’t eventually become like the OroVerde.
So are the government going to fine themselves?
CITA and the dive ops that make all the money from it should be responsible for paying. Including fixing the coral.
Not a marine biologist, but from what I understand coral is very delicate and once they are damaged they are damaged, there is no “fixing it” coral takes decades to grow and sadly all we can try to do is prevent unnecessary damage, and to maintain the optimum conditions for coral growth ( by limiting pollution and climate change which is easier said than done)
You don’t need to fix coral, it grows naturally.
@ 9:39am , YOU , that coral took 100’s of years to grow NATURALLY that size , do you want your children or grand children to wait that long to see coral look like that ? Obviously you don’t appreciate the corals or the ocean , so stop spouting your nonsense . Protect it then we wouldn’t have to fix it .
Anonymous 6:39am , they might try and write a check for the damages and write payable to the next desk over .
Don’t worry, it’ll come out of the public purse.
So who are we going to charge for the damage? Who are we going to blame?
Definitely the makings of a paper Caymanian – thank goodness. Otherwise the surrounding noise would have been deafening.
There aren’t enough chains in the world to secure that ship in place during a hurricane! She needs to be in 100’ of water or more and they sunk it in 60’! The poor reefs can’t catch a break between human incompetence and climate change!
When the seas raise 40 feet from the eminent global warming, she will be in 100′ of water. So eco-prophets don’t need to worry about the coral being damaged
Not exactly my area of expertise, but are there preventive measures that could have been taken or enacted to prevent something like this from happening? If so perhaps our government could look into doing those things now (better late than never I guess).
Preventive measure yes, don’t litter the ocean with damn junk.
Sea!
A sea is part of an ocean.
The sea is separated from the ocean by a boarder. Just like the United States of America is separated from Mexico by a boarder. Or are North, Central and South Americans all Mexicans?
Trump will be devastated to learn he is in fact Mexican!
Simple – don’t sink the damn things. With a thriving natural reef structure the Cayman Islands doesn’t need ‘artifical reefs’ so wrecks like the Kittwake are nothing more than tourist attractions, they have no environmental benefit.
This will sound harsh but try if possible to think about it first from a non emotional position. You are right it is a tourist attraction that’s what a significant part of Cayman makes its living from. Just like the infrastructure that has been put in place for the other economic provider financial services. Sacrifices have to be made and if a small part of the reef has been damaged I feel certain that the positive benefits of the Kittiwake over the past five years far outnumber the detriments. Of course we need to try to mitigate any environmental impacts but like they say “you have to crack some eggs to make an omelet”. Believe it or not Cayman’s success has not all been based on environmental benefit, and its still one of the best and most desired places in the world to live.
I swim regularly and can tell you that the reefs on SMB are bleaching again…climate change is happening and it doesn’t matter a damn what’s causing it. Common sense would tell you that pollutants in the air are not good anyway, and for sure cannot help, so why wouldn’t we try to ban harmful gases. It will be good for us all.
as usual…a 100% caymanian mess-up……
Actually, that one is mostly expat ….,
The oxygen starved minds of the expatriate dominated diving community envisioned Shipwreck City, which would have placed a number of decommissioned vessels all around the island to make Cayman the premier dive site in the world.
That’s what the plans were. Every meeting with DoT when asked what was needed, CITA was hijacked by dive owners insisting that Shipwreck City would transform the dive industry and set Cayman apart from its competitors. More marketing money should be diverted towards promoting wreck diving and Cayman would see a major boom as a result.
Kittiwake was the compromise. Let’s try one and see how it works. Well it was a very expensive project given that you can’t just grab a ship from out of a shipyard and sink it.
So this is a 100% expatriate mess-up if you want to be fair in laying blame. Government would have been cursed to damnation if they didn’t get their ship. They’ve got it now, its an exclusive site for CITA’s members to dive and it is their full responsibility to maintain and repair.
Not really 100% caymanian mess up cita is mostly furuners
Caymanian government or do they have no say? Elected by Caymanians, not furreners….but no no, lets blame expats because Caymanians never do anything wrong, right?
It would seem that no matter what is done on this little island It always ends up less than desired . I don’t know if one should laugh or cry. Sighhhhh
@9:01 pm
There is a song in my language that goes something like that (English version):
All covered with greenery, absolutely all,
There is an island of bad luck in the ocean.
Whatever they do, nothing works,
It is obvious on Monday their mums have given birth.
A crocodile is not caught, coconuts do not grow,
They cry, they pray to God, not sparing tears.
It’s not like they are slackers and could live,
They should just take Mondays and cancel it.
As luck would have it, there is no calendar on the island,
Children and adults are lost in vain.
On this occasion, from the night until dawn
Crying unlucky people-savages
And they cry, the poor, and curse troubles
On the day that is unknown, in any year.
Heh-Heh https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=goFIxxWru78
I like your point, “no matter what is done on this island it always ends up less than desired”, good thing that the posters on this site and the negative callers are not in control of the country. There will always be naysayers, don’t build the airport, don’t build the cargo port, Dart is bad, don’t allow foreign investment, foreigners are taking over, don’t build a waste management facility, don’t close the scenic West Bay Road (That got washed away in every significant storm), don’t sink the Kittiwake to create one of the most attractive wreck dives in the world etc, etc. And thankfully we still have one of the most desired places to live and visit in the whole world and an economy that is doing better than a lot of other places that are bigger and have much more significant natural resources.
Maybe a lot of our problems are the “desires” of the complainers, because in the big picture Cayman hasn’t really done too bad, and for that I compliment our current and past leaders who have made the tough decisions necessary for our success.
I always thought that the Kittiwake was being placed in too shallow a depth. The force of water is often underestimated.
