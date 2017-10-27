Deluge of rain expected as trough heads for Cayman

(CNS): An area of shower and thunderstorms off the coast of Nicaragua that is heading our way, combined with a lingering low pressure system to the east of the Cayman Islands, is a recipe for some ‘spooky’ weather this Halloween weekend and likely to put a damper on some of the organised events. The National Hurricane Center said environmental conditions were conducive for the low pressure trough in the Caribbean sea to develop today or tomorrow into a tropical depression as it moves northward. The NHC advised the Cayman Islands and central and western Cuba to monitor the progress of this system.

However, the NHC experts said that whether or not the system developed, “this disturbance is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall over the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and portions of Cuba”.

Meanwhile, forecasters in Cayman warned of possible flooding of low lying areas, given the 80% chance of rain today and Saturday. Seas are expected to be rough, with wave heights of 4-6 feet and small craft are warned to exercise caution.

Category: Local News, Science & Nature, Weather