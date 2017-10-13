Dart finally confirms Ritz acquisition

(CNS Business): After several months of speculation that Dart Real Estate had acquired the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman but no comment from officials at the company, the Cayman Islands’ biggest property owner has finally announced that it has bought the luxury hotel on Seven Mile Beach. The news comes just weeks after Dart confirmed its acquisition of the Royal Palms site, also on Grand Cayman’s famous beach. There have also been recent announcements that Dart will be building a new supermarket for Foster’s Food Fair at Camana Bay and that its general contractors, DECCO, will be leading a consortium of firms to take on the country’s waste management system as well.

Category: Local News