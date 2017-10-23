Danger of Dart tunnel raised by NRA
(CNS): The West Bay Road Tunnel, one of the most dramatic changes to the appearance of that road, is due to be completed during the first quarter of next year, but a planned extension by another 195 feet could now be in question. The extension application will be considered at a Central Planning Authority meeting on Wednesday, but concerns from the National Roads Authority about the dangers to pedestrians, height restrictions and lack of justification for a longer tunnel have been outlined on the agenda.
NRA officials have pointed to a number of “pedestrian conflicts and near misses experienced during this current construction phase of the WB Road Tunnel”.
The roads authority said that the CPA should give consideration to a number of factors before granting permission for this latest addition to the tunnel, especially in light of issues relating to the existing tunnel on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, where there have been a number of incidents, including a tree being stuck in the underpass.
“The existing tunnel on West Bay Road is inherently restrictive to both pedestrians and large pieces of equipment traversing north and south bound, both during and after construction,” the NRA stated in its comments to the CPA about the West Bay Road tunnel extension. “There is no conclusive justification for the tunnel extension being deemed necessary or appropriate; the proposed future development plans provided offer very little indication of timelines and scheduled construction dates and it appears as if these plans are subject to change as future acquisitions become a reality.”
The NRA made it clear that it does not believe the extension is appropriate and suggests the tunnel extension should not be approved.
The Department of Environment, which had raised concerns during the original tunnel application, repeated its position that the proposal should be the subject of a more comprehensive review, including a public consultation due to the nature of its impact on traffic, the topography of the area and its scale.
The completion of the first phase of the tunnel is less than six months away and the equipment is already on island. Work on installing the massive steel girders, which will create the tunnel and allow the applicant, Cayman Shores Development Ltd, a subsidiary of Dart Real Estate, to cover the West Bay Road and link Dart-owned Camana Bay directly to Seven Mile Beach is expected to begin before the end of the year.
The underpass project was approved by the CPA and construction began well before Dart acquired Royal Palms. But in early September, after purchasing that piece of beachfront property, the company submitted this planning request to extend the length of the tunnel and incorporate its latest acquisition.
The company is also seeking to amend the Planned Area Development (PAD) for the continued development of Camana Bay as it stretches and merges into the Seven Mile Beach area as the real estate mogul acquires more and more property in this famous tourist area of Grand Cayman.
In a press release posted on the Dart Real Estate website last month, president Jackie Doak said the planned road infrastructure is part of master planning at Camana Bay to facilitate expansion towards Seven Mile Beach.
“The underpass will achieve our goal of developing a walkable town, with ease of travel from Seven Mile Beach to the North Sound without having to cross a major road or impacting traffic flow,” she said. “The newer, longer underpass will provide additional pedestrian access from Camana Bay to the Seven Mile Beach area, similar to the enhanced experience offered on the Rise, which has already been well-travelled by residents and visitors.”
West Bay Road tunnel extension – CPA Agenda 25 October 2017
Category: development, Local News
Sorry to wreck another great Dart rant, but Darts developments I’d wager are all in the red by hundreds of millions….Cayman is the only place it seems Dart seems to not mind losing money, or better yet tirelessly invest.
Dart imports wealth to this island.
Few things in Cayman are as controversial as this tunnel/underpass seems to be, the discord is extraordinary even for our standards. Meanwhile XXXXX the CIG is locking up young Caymanians for possessing marijuana while other developed nations have weed-cafes and other such establishments, meanwhile the resources and care provided to our disenfranchised and abandoned young people is comparable to prison standards. Meanwhile the CIG is selling off assets that could be useful and are gaining value daily just because they feel like it ( I guess they can just forcibly take any land they want anyway so it doesn’t matter). Meanwhile education is in the gutter and the CIG seems unable to even finish buildings to allow the schools to have adequate space for the number of students attending.
Point is,
You’ll have to forgive me if I don’t give a damn about the length of a tunnel in the heart of the ever expanding concrete jungles that are GT and WB. There are more important issues that deserve your attention Cayman, a tunnel will not be the end of us, but turning all our attention to one singular issue (whether it’s Dart and his machinations or otherwise) is a bad idea. Pay attention to any issues you choose, but I hope that everyone speaks up in the same way when it has to do with something that doesn’t involve Dart or religion or arbitrary morals. As much as I love joking about these issues and poking fun at the CIG, Caymanians as the electorate we need to be passionate for issues that we can change for the better, In this instance (to me at least) it is of little or no importance.
Diogenes
I have one question has anyone looked at the original approve tunnel Plans that were posted in the News. https://www.caymancompass.com/2015/02/03/dart-unveils-300m-camana-bay-plan/
What a disgusting lack of sensitivity for the open tree lined West Bay road which is being turned into downtown Chicago.
Dart has put in more trees than any other developer on this island…but don’t let facts get in the way of a good moan
By far the dumbest comment I have seen in a while. If you are responsible for laying more asphalt on Cayman than any individual in its history why does it matter how many trees he has planted ?! they certainly do not account for the natural flora and fauna he has removed. You idiot.
Surely putting the cars underground so the space up top can be used by humans is a good thing? Personally I’d like to see all of WB road in a tunnel so we can have a nice boardwalk instead of an incrossable race track.
Well, now I’m pissed off. One tunnel, inland, was a novelty and sign of development I was, for the most part, happy to see. Two tunnels, one of them bridging and shrinking our coastal road, I could barely deal with, especially as we don’t know what is going to go on top of them yet (or how high vehicles or loads will get through – someone didn’t think about that one). This is taking the piss though. You got your second tunnel – you don’t get to make it bigger whenever you buy property nearby! DART is the only organisation on the island that can just keep buying and developing adjacent land and bamboozling the government with construction plans that are advanced for the island, come with drawbacks and don’t get considered properly. We should not be sleep-approving EVERYTHING they want to do…we need to wake up. DART’s projects are great quality – they’re also never asked for! Whether it’s one or two tunnels of whatever size, no one thought they were missing out without them. Why are they there now? DART said so because it would give DART more Camana Bay for its Camana Bay. Why should we care about their profits?! If they want to build a concrete jungle, I don’t have a problem with that per se – but we don’t have an obligation to make DART money – if it isn’t already – by approving every single thing they want to build! They have enough ideas and money, and have sunk enough money into Cayman, that we can start being a little more picky about what we approve and they won’t be going anywhere else. This is the application to start with.
Calm down 12.34. All he is doing is building more caves for people like you to live in, so you don’t have to see or understand what progress is…if you ask nicely he may even not connect to the power grid, and will bring you land crabs and (legal) turtle to eat. He thought one would be enough, but hey, everyone makes mistakes.
I agree and one of the main challenges with this project is that there will be no route to move large objects that might exceed the height of these tunnels along the West Bay Road. Few people supported the closure of the West Bay road along the public beach and now with these tunnels, residents cannot even catch a glimpse of the ocean along the West Bay road anymore!! Beware the road toll is next!!
4.08, don’t know what you are on but it is very good at inducing fairytale story telling abilities…Marl Road stuff…no basis in fact whatsoever
