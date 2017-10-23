Danger of Dart tunnel raised by NRA
(CNS): The West Bay Road Tunnel, one of the most dramatic changes to the appearance of that road, is due to be completed during the first quarter of next year, but a planned extension by another 195 feet could now be in question. The extension application will be considered by a Central Planning Authority meeting on Wednesday, but concerns from the National Roads Authority about the dangers to pedestrians, height restrictions and lack of justification for a longer tunnel have been outlined on the agenda.
NRA officials have pointed to a number of “pedestrian conflicts and near misses experienced during this current construction phase of the WB Road Tunnel”.
The roads authority said that the CPA should give consideration to a number of factors before granting permission for this latest addition to the tunnel, especially in light of issues relating to the existing tunnel on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, where there have been a number of incidents, including a tree being stuck in the underpass.
“The existing tunnel on West Bay Road is inherently restrictive to both pedestrians and large pieces of equipment traversing north and south bound, both during and after construction,” the NRA stated in its comments to the CPA about the West Bay Road tunnel extension. “There is no conclusive justification for the tunnel extension being deemed necessary or appropriate; the proposed future development plans provided offer very little indication of timelines and scheduled construction dates and it appears as if these plans are subject to change as future acquisitions become a reality.”
The NRA made it clear that it does not believe the extension is appropriate and suggests the tunnel extension should not be approved.
The Department of Environment, which had raised concerns during the original tunnel application, repeated its position that the proposal should be the subject of a more comprehensive review, including a public consultation due to the nature of its impact on traffic, the topography of the area and its scale.
The completion of the first phase of the tunnel is less than six months away and the equipment is already on island. Work on installing the massive steel girders, which will create the tunnel and allow the applicant, Cayman Shores Development Ltd, a subsidiary of Dart Real Estate, to cover the West Bay Road and link Dart-owned Camana Bay directly to Seven Mile Beach is expected to begin before the end of the year.
The underpass project was approved by the CPA and construction began well before Dart acquired Royal Palms. But in early September, after purchasing that piece of beachfront property, the company submitted this planning request to extend the length of the tunnel and incorporate its latest acquisition.
The company is also seeking to amend the Planned Area Development (PAD) for the continued development of Camana Bay as it stretches and merges into the Seven Mile Beach area as the real estate mogul acquires more and more property in this famous tourist area of Grand Cayman.
In a press release posted on the Dart Real Estate website last month, president Jackie Doak said the planned road infrastructure is part of master planning at Camana Bay to facilitate expansion towards Seven Mile Beach.
“The underpass will achieve our goal of developing a walkable town, with ease of travel from Seven Mile Beach to the North Sound without having to cross a major road or impacting traffic flow,” she said. “The newer, longer underpass will provide additional pedestrian access from Camana Bay to the Seven Mile Beach area, similar to the enhanced experience offered on the Rise, which has already been well-travelled by residents and visitors.”
West Bay Road tunnel extension – CPA Agenda 25 October 2017
Who even goes to Caymana Bay anymore… Speaking with a renowned architect, towns evolve and it’s character comes by way of influence of those who reside and underpin its resonance. They’re not created overnight by an all consuming entity that transcribes the laymen and their being however well intended. Guess we’ll see…
https://www.economist.com/news/united-states/21712156-utopia-i-4-what-disneys-city-future-built-look-past-says-about
Cayman has now become the equivalent of a huge model railway layout for the child of incredibly rich parents, who can create whatever “ fantasyland “ his heart desires. As for this second tunnel – perhaps the most ludicrous idea ever proposed on the island – and just how many pedestrians will want to walk from Camana Bay to Seven Mile Beach. It will be interesting to see the wind tunnel effect in a really big “ Norther “.
Dart makes the rich richer and leaves the average man behind. Cayman now has a society that is not sustainable. Capitalism on steroids. Time to tax the Uber rich and give back to society.
First: it is a tunnel! Dart does not want us to call it that but it is. Second: Dart will get what he wants! We no longer control the future of or country Dart does. I would like to see the CPA prove me wrong but they will not. Money has replaced any god we may have worshiped as king.
Nothing will happen here. The tunnel will be built. Dart always prevails and they always find a way to negotiate another piece of land or road and then they get granted all these flipping concessions.
Fellow caymanians and residents- dart is changing the landscape of our country before our eyes and we have done nothing.
We must stand up and stop this mess!
Why has no one considered the glaring question – what happens to the beach access which lies just to the north of Royal Palms? That access is owned by the public. Can we go and object to the CPA about the tunnel blocking our beach access? Come on, Cayman, don’t let this entity and our own government take away this coveted right. Mobilise!
It will indeed be interesting to see how really large HIGH pieces of equipement will be able to use either one of these “tunnel”areas but the dye is already cast so only time will tell.
As a young Caymanian I feel hopeless in my own country. I can never ever in my wildest dreams compete with Dart. So why should I even bother apply myself at school when I have no place in my own country, and will probably never be able to afford a tiny lot of land to build a house on? Oh I know, “study hard and you can be one of darts minions”, no thanks! The thug life is looking more appealing by the day.
what if there is a fire in the tunnel the othere one is big enough but this seems narrow, is it safe
It’s not a tunnel
The west bay tunnel is so big enough for Dart private jet to land on top of tunnel!
““The underpass will achieve our goal of developing a walkable town, with ease of travel from Seven Mile Beach to the North Sound without having to cross a major road or impacting traffic flow,” she said. “The newer, longer underpass will provide additional pedestrian access from Camana Bay to the Seven Mile Beach area, similar to the enhanced experience offered on the Rise, which has already been well-travelled by residents and visitors.””
GTF Jackie Doak.
What is good for Cayman What is good for Dart.
Grand Cayman Camana Bay
I don’t understand why not just a 10 foot wide pedestrian bridge, and have some nice landscaping. Who wants a long dark concrete tunnel.
I’m a Dart fan….usually. I don’t get this one, and please don’t extend further.
i think the bigger story here is something to do with delays on the esterly tibbetts highway…. isense a falling out between dart and nra…..
cave people are back….
caymanians against virtually everything
only caymanians could somehow find issues with a bridge/underpass….
both underpasses will benefit traffic and improve pedestrian safety.end of story.
darts record speaks for itself.
why would he do something to harm his surrounding developments or the surrounding area generally???
Hope the NRA objection prevails. There is no need for this second tunnel – pedestrian overpasses would have sufficed!
@ 5:28pm , remember that if the NRA don’t prevail , I am sure that few hundred people and their signatures should.
What is the cost/benefit analysis?
What in fact is this?
How many Caymanians are going to be employed by this?
In what jobs?
For how long?
At what pay?
What exactly is going to be built? We know it is not “just” a tunnel.
How is it going to transform our appearance?
Who are the architects?
Who are the engineers?
Which construction companies are going to build it?
Which real estate companies are going to market it?
Which tiling companies are going to tile it?
Which furniture companies are going to furnish it?
What import duties will be paid to the government?
What stamp duties will be paid to the government?
Will Caymanians be able to use and enjoy it?
Will they feel welcome in doing so?
Who benefits and how?
Who does this hurt and why?
Alden. You have asked these questions, right? So what are the answers?
Are we a country of citizens with aspirations or pawns in a Monopoly game with no prospect of ever owning a part of the board, collecting $200 dollars every circuit to only pay it in rent?
5:22. You must work in the private sector.
Dart has his own construction company so pretty obvious who will do the work. They’ll employ a handful of minimum wage caymanians for a short time and the expats make all the money.
If you are so clever why aren’t you in the LA?
Darts paying for it you numbskull, biggest caymanian employer on the island
The bigger question is why are we building a Cruise Port as the only place the could go to the beach other than the Public Beach is now being walled off and Royal Palms removed..Where will the tourists go??? Why waste money to build a port?
Do we really think that Dart is going to build a nicer beach club…me thinks it is not in the cards..
Well what do we have here. Where is the beautiful Seven Mile Beach I remember in the 80’s and 90’s?
I may just go visit Florida instead when it gets really cold up North instead. Has Little Cayman and Cayman Brac kept the beauty of an escape to tranquilty and complete relaxation without so many buildings?
Unfortunately Dart has purchased quite a bit of land on Little Cayman as well. So, we’ll see what Little Dart Island ends up looking like
Come to the Brac, none of that Miami type crap going on here!
It’s coming! Better come soon!
No thanks.
Yet! Dart will prevail.
That’s the understatement of the year 😂😂
I love the Caymans, yes so far because he is not finished with Cayman yet, but won’t be long before he move to Little Cayman. So get your last beautiful memory vacation in this year .
Cayman Islands Government don’t think that this long time visitor are being funny, allot of the millions of people that have the same memories would be saying the same thing.
What and where are “the Caymans”?
I expect a lot of our visitors will be looking for better places to vacation. The way things are going now, it won’t be long before Grand will be about the same as Miami. Disgusting! Mr. Dart has plenty of cash with which to buy Cayman land and Cayman politicians. It’s sad.
Who really thinks that tge cpa board members have any opportunity to consider this?? These things already approved at Ministry level. Wasting your time.
If this overpass is for pedestrians how come it’s gargantuan scale looks more like its built to take a fully mechanised invasion force from the beach. Pedestrian crossing my a$$. Enough is enough, this man is turning our island into a concrete metropolis before our eyes. He got kicked out of other countries well before he got to do this. Obviously he’s found a push-over place where he can get his way by flashing a few $$$ to the right people. Soon our island won’t be known for its Seven Mile Beach but for its seven mile concrete concourse.
The next headline might soon read “Dart bridge to span over the newly dredged North Sound”. Think I’m mad well wait and see.
Our political sellouts have aspirations of pi$$ing green and are bending over backwards for this meglocapitalist now the flood gates are fully open.
Same arguments were used for the ETH extension, funny how quiet it is now. When did Dart build anything ugly? Get over yourself.
My problem with the tunnel now, it collects alot of dirt and dust from cars. Who cleans up the tunnel? I see what appears to be fans but no one maintaining it. To me it is becoming an eyesore. From Mt. Trashmore to the Worm Hole 🤤🤧🤧🤧
Remember back in the day when you used to be able to go crabbin’ on West Bay Road? The white land crabs used to be in abundance on the Camana Bay site, sadly they were evicted because, well, money talks! The real Native Caymanians (not people but wildlife) are the real losers since Dart showed up on these shores. Dart and his companies don’t give a crap about the environment, XXXXX
It’s all about the money!!!
The tunnel is already going to be there, 195 more feet makes no material difference to the points raised by the NRA. Seems they are late to the party.
seems like they got their own agenda….
probably a little jealous to see how proper construction in a timely manner looks like…
Yes it does, what if everyone up and down the beach decides the want to build a tunnel as well..
We are setting precedent and unfortunately our government only see dollars..
What is wrong with a bridge like at the old Hyatt or the Ritz?
A 200ft pedestrian pass ..does anyone every think we will have enough pedestrian to make that necessary?
Is there a plan to build on top of it?
This is funny, the NRA had no idea about this? So why have the green light for this project. Can anyone see the irony in this?
Uninterrupted pedestrian access from Camana Bay to Royal Palms ( Dart owned ), but now restricted pedestrian access along West Bay Road ( Government owned ). Don’t get me wrong, I am not anti Dart, he is making a lot of improvements on the Island, but this tunnel project does not make any sense at all for too many reasons to list here.
Hope this doesn’t go forward…
Wonder how the first one was approved… No need for that at all 🙁
The section of road in question is more than wide enough for sensible drivers to pass each other. The issue is not the road, it is the driving standards. It is not helped by cyclists or pedestrians who decide to walk down there, even though there is a very good and secure bypass path built up by the burger restaurant there down to the “Pink” plaza as I call it. The laziness of people to use that path, which would make them and the driving community safer in my book means they deserve what they get.
Pedestrian access from Camana Bay to 7 Mile Beach ? Interesting to see just how many Camana Bay shoppers choose to walk across the new access in the blistering midday sun next July. Of course, no-one amongst the hundreds of managers at DART-Decco world ever have considered that a factor. Both tunnels are a blight & eyesore on the 7 mile corridor. What you have now is a race track , where drivers outdo each other at 70 mph. Then spin out on the round-about ..LOL
I kinda liked the old West Bay road better; before the Westin and the Ritz and Water Colours and Camana Bay ect… The Cayman I love and grew up in is lost forever.
No one will ever walk across either bridge, especially when there are 10 story buildings in the way and a beer costs $10.
What happens if sugar daddy Dart decides to pack his bags and leave Cayman one day? Who pays to maintain these mega structures?
Never going to happen. He is not going anywhere. Dart has nowhere else to go. Sounds like you have not done your homework on Dart. This is old news.
3:40pm . The then Government would just want to demolish to avoid the maintenance . I think that it doesn’t matter if he stay or go because Government would owe him so much money they won’t be able to do anything legally with anything he is done . That’s how nearsighted these politicians are .
Good riddance.
Dart is taking over the country roads what else the going take over in town he future?
Our wast management system, Just got picked my CIG. tourism he owns most top hotels. He owns major liquor distributors. The list goes on on an. The important thing is he owns the CIG. He has is claws in so deep that even well meaning officials have no say.
I am already worried by the 3 lanes which people are clueless how to use. Lane switchers Heaven it is
Hardly the lanes fault that the standard of driving is so poor! The finished road is excellent.
I never understood how/why it was allowed to cut access of the entire island in half. You never know when you may need unfettered access (height) down that road.
It will likely and ironically be by Dart himself to get large construction items to newer developments further North like next to Kimpton
lol..
Quite a precedent will all developers of West Bay road properties be given the same privilege of developing a bridge and owning the land above the road. This would really change the landscape, we could end up driving in one long tunnel between West Bay. Especially in the areas where the developer own both sides of the road this would be an attractive proposition. What if any is the criteria used, does the amount invested have to exceed a certain amount, is the option open to everyone.
Submit your application
You should start wondering about this precedent and how it may travel east to so many beach parcels disconnected roads and currently ‘unbuildable’ due to setbacks….
Thank you CNS for reporting on this.
Curious if the allegedly Dart owned local newspaper will report on this at all.
Yes it probably will be hidden, in the notices section
It may be reported in the Dart controlled Compass but it will be well bleached.
