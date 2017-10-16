Cyclist killed in ‘misadventure’ inquest finds

(CNS): Rhonda Azan (61) was killed as a result of misadventure, a jury sitting in the Coroners Court found Friday. The local woman was struck by a F-250 truck during twilight one evening in October 2015 as she cycled against the traffic on Shamrock Rock in Savannah. The jury heard two different conclusions from accident re-constructionists over what happened and also that the truck driver was on the phone when he hit Azan. He had told police that he was using a voice-activated system but police on the case admitted that no one ever checked his claims, with the investigating officer telling the court she forgot to do that.

Given that an inquest jury can only find one of four conclusions (unlawful killing, natural causes, suicide or, as in this case, misadventure) or an open verdict during a coroner’s hearing, their finding was not surprising. But speaking after the inquest was over, family members told CNS that they were “disappointed” by the police investigation.

“We are all very disappointed that it appears that the police did not do their due diligence to ensure that the driver was, as claimed, using a hands-free device, especially as witnesses saw him holding and talking on his phone when he came to assist. It seems that the police took him at his word and didn’t check,” the relatives said.

Azan’s family also raised concerns that the accident re-constructionists who gave evidence to the court had very different views over what happened.

According to witnesses and CCTV evidence, Azan had been shopping at Countryside Shopping Village and had a bag of groceries and a bag of ice on her handlebars as she rode along the shoulder of the road towards the oncoming traffic. She had also purchased some beer at a nearby store and, according to the autopsy, she had a small amount of alcohol in her blood, though less than the legal limit for driving. Witnesses all said that she was in the road at the time she was struck.

The truck driver, Pastor David George, who was heading east on his way home from the First Baptist Church in George Town, said he did not see Azan until he was no more than 10 feet from her and was unable to take evasive action. He admitted that he was on the phone but said it was an integrated voice-activated system. He was found to have no drugs or alcohol in his system.

Police officer Ledford Butler, an RCIPS accident expert, found that as Azan had consumed some alcohol and had tied her shopping bags to the bike’s handlebars, she was likely to have been unstable as she rode along the road and could have swerved into the traffic.

However, Colin Redden, the independent vehicle collision inspector who had concluded that the truck was mechanically sound, said that given all of the conditions, the driver of the truck should have seen the cyclist long before he claimed he did and the fact that he did not take evasive action sooner suggested inattention on his part.

During the inquest the jury heard that Pastor George was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following the collision but he was never charged, as the director of public prosecutions concluded there was not enough evidence.

According to the pathologist who testified, Azan died as a result of multiple blunt impact traumas to her head, chest and abdomen. When the truck hit her, witnesses saw her flung into the air and land against a concrete wall before falling on to the pavement. She was pronounced dead at the hospital less than hour after the collision.

