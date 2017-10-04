Customs officer suspended in corruption case

(CNS): An unidentified senior female customs officer has been suspended from her job as a result of allegations of corruption, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said in a release Wednesday. No details have been revealed about the latest law enforcement official to be placed on required leave as a result of a corruption related accusation, though Clifford revealed it been referred to the Anti-Corruption Commission for an independent investigation. He told the Customs Department staff that his decision to place the officer on leave pending the outcome of the investigation was in the public interest.

Clifford repeated the message that he sent to his staff about the issue in the release: “We must all remember that the presumption of innocence must apply in all cases and this one is no exception. However, it is equally important to assure everyone that there is absolutely no place in the Customs Department for any officer who is engaged in corruption or any other criminal activity.”

He said that as a matter of policy, the Customs Department does not identify individuals who are subject to investigation and would not be doing so in this case. “We must now await the outcome of the independent investigation in order to determine whether additional action is necessary,” he added.

At least two other customs officers are currently suspended on full pay while they face criminal allegations that are proceeding through the criminal justice system.

Meanwhile, several immigration officers have been also been suspended on full pay in another ongoing corruption investigation. Nine people have been arrested in connection with the inquiry, which is understood to relate to bribery regarding the culture test, which must be taken by people applying for permanent residency.

