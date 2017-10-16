Customs hand back massage toys to trader
(CNS): Following reports that the Cayman Islands Customs Department had seized a number of massage tools from general store Reflections because officers were concerned that they were sex toys and fell foul of the law, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said Monday that the items have been returned to the shop’s owner. In an official release, Clifford said they were taken by officers who suspected that an offence may have been committed under section 157 of the Penal Code. “The customs officers’ suspicion was based on their research concerning the particular product,” he stated.
“I have reviewed that matter and have concluded that there is simply not enough evidence to justify a referral to the director of public prosecutions. Consequently, I have instructed that the items be returned to the Reflections store and provided appropriate advice to my officers on the matter,” Clifford said.
“I have also spoken to the proprietor of Reflections concerning the matter and suggested to him that he take legal advice on section 157 of the Penal Code to ensure that none of his future imports give rise to any issues under that section of the law,” he added.
The revelation that the mini-massage body wands had been seized was first report on Cayman 27, when Prentice Panton, the store’s owner, said he was told they were seized because they are used as a “marital aid”. But Panton pointed out that the product is not branded as a sexual device and he was concerned how customs determines that a product is used in this way.
“There are various types of massagers; it’s a common product,” Panton told the TV as he also suggested there was some confusion in the law when it comes to some types of adult toys.
The story caused a stir on social media, with many people suggesting that the legislation surrounding these types of goods as well as other adult books and products was archaic and needs revising.
Clifford said that he had been asked for his view on whether the importation, possession and distribution of sex toys should continue to be an offence under the law, but stated, “The issue is not our primary focus as customs officers. It is a policy issue for the government to consider.”
The fact that this is something the government is even concerned with should show you how messed up their priorities are. The only laws regarding the possession or distribution of sex toys in particular is ensuring that persons below the age of consent should not be able to legally obtain them. (the age of consent because if we are allowing them to legally consent to sex they should be able to legally consent to masturbate) ‘
The state should not be able to dictate what is or is not moral in this instance
Clear cut government intrusion into the private lives of citizens for little more than arbitrary moral policing
Diogenes
Wow!! Guns, shootings, police being assualted, rapes, robberies, major traffic accidents, corrupt politicians, planning department violations, marine life being destroyed, Animals being imported illegally, no boarder control and no immigration control!! AND CUSTOMS IS WORRIED ABOUT A MINI MASSAGER BEING USED ON SOMEONES GENITALIA AS BREAKING A LAW!! Enfircement better start knocking down every door in Cayman! Is this 1920 or 2020?
Sad little country. Sex toys may help reduce unwanted pregnancies and STDs.. it’s not the 1700s anymore..
This is so sad. Sad that is that Customs is wasting time on this rather than focusing on guns and drugs! And improving service at the Customs Import hall.
Excuse me but this is cart before the horse. Customs seize an alleged sex toy and then tells the importer in future to take legal advice before bringing in what is now deemed by customs as a non – sex toy. If it is not a sex toy what right does customs have a right in telling an importer to seek legal advice? Why did customs not apologize and say they screwed up. ( excuse the pun).
Reflections has been given excellent marketing and advertising services for fee…compliments of….. 😉 hahaha
Accept for Islamic countries, cayman is the only place where sex toys are not allowed.
Pathetic little christian rock in the Caribbean.
The whole world is laughing about you.
Maybe if sex toys were legal there would not be so many baby mamas with kids for deadbeat dads.
Maybe they tried it out first and then decided to return them! Not enough serious things to worry about. We have some real watchdogs on the job!
Stupid. That means that anything that vibrates is considered a sex toy? My car has been vibrating for sometime now. I just sat in it after reading this article and I am enjoying my car seat. Thanks for bringing this to my attention. My car is now my toy.
This is the best comment I’ve read all day, thank you for the laugh I needed it
SMH!!
Rampant drug use, rampant gun crime and Customs worried about sex toys!!
Customs should be ashamed…good for you pantons..just need your ganja oil in reflections now too.
This story makes me all tingly.
I bet he sells out in days. Excellent advertising Customs. Grow up and focus on guns and drugs not self abuse maybe??
LOL… sex toys!! Maybe you should worry about guns!
