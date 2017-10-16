Customs hand back massage toys to trader

(CNS): Following reports that the Cayman Islands Customs Department had seized a number of massage tools from general store Reflections because officers were concerned that they were sex toys and fell foul of the law, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said Monday that the items have been returned to the shop’s owner. In an official release, Clifford said they were taken by officers who suspected that an offence may have been committed under section 157 of the Penal Code. “The customs officers’ suspicion was based on their research concerning the particular product,” he stated.

“I have reviewed that matter and have concluded that there is simply not enough evidence to justify a referral to the director of public prosecutions. Consequently, I have instructed that the items be returned to the Reflections store and provided appropriate advice to my officers on the matter,” Clifford said.

“I have also spoken to the proprietor of Reflections concerning the matter and suggested to him that he take legal advice on section 157 of the Penal Code to ensure that none of his future imports give rise to any issues under that section of the law,” he added.

The revelation that the mini-massage body wands had been seized was first report on Cayman 27, when Prentice Panton, the store’s owner, said he was told they were seized because they are used as a “marital aid”. But Panton pointed out that the product is not branded as a sexual device and he was concerned how customs determines that a product is used in this way.

“There are various types of massagers; it’s a common product,” Panton told the TV as he also suggested there was some confusion in the law when it comes to some types of adult toys.

The story caused a stir on social media, with many people suggesting that the legislation surrounding these types of goods as well as other adult books and products was archaic and needs revising.

Clifford said that he had been asked for his view on whether the importation, possession and distribution of sex toys should continue to be an offence under the law, but stated, “The issue is not our primary focus as customs officers. It is a policy issue for the government to consider.”

Category: Crime, Customs