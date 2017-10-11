Customs begins registering importers for e-system

(CNS Business): The Cayman Islands Customs Department will start registering importers Monday, ahead of plans to roll out a new online electronic system for entry declaration in November. The implementation of the new system will require importers to complete and submit entries electronically to customs using the new gateway portal COLS (Customs Online System). Importers will be able to access the portal through the customs website. But before they can use COLS, importers will have to be formally registered and recognised as an importer by customs.

Category: Local News