Council appointed to give seniors a voice
(CNS): Lucille Seymour has been appointed chair of the newly created Council for Older Persons that will provide a voice for elderly people in the Cayman Islands as the government implements the recently enacted legislation dealing with the needs of seniors. Cabinet has approved the appointment of the new council, with six members from each district, seven government members from relevant ministries and departments, and a doctor and a lawyer.
“Reaching this point has been a milestone and a major accomplishment for the Cayman
Islands,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin, who also has ministerial responsibility for community affairs. “The appointment of this council is a significant achievement.”
Officials said in a release that the council will champion and monitor the promotion and development of programmes, projects and legislative measures, as well as evaluate the implementation of the action plans for the Cayman Islands Older Persons Policy.
The Older Persons Law seeks to promote access to services, including their affordability, physical accessibility and acceptable maintenance; social inclusion so that our elderly feel valued, their opinions and differences are respected and their basic needs are met so they can live with dignity; anti-discriminatory practices; and improved care, including physical, psychological, social or material assistance and services aimed at promoting the quality of life and well-being of older persons.
McLaughlin commended all who had a part in develop the Older Persons Policy and the Older Persons Law and said he “deeply appreciated” the members who would serve on the new board. Former MLA and recent PPM candidate in the last election, Lucille Seymour, will represent George Town’s older folks and she will be supported by deputy chair Sarah Alice Mae Coe from West Bay. Reginald Nixon will represent Bodden Town, Barbara Gee – East End, Esther Patricia Ebanks – North Side and Lana Poldavaart – the Sister Islands.
Mark Beckford is the board’s lawyer and Eryka Simmons its doctor, while Tempora Wesley will represent the Department of Children and Family Services. The chief officers from the relevant ministries of Community Affairs, Health, Education, Employment, Gender Affairs as well as the policy unit will designate officials to also serve.
Really a good idea! People who are passing 60 are charged ridiculous prices to do anything medical ins.,dental, eye care. God bless the youth they are never remembering one day they will be old.What about old people who gave their kids property, a home an education, etc.? Surely they should have some kind of discount like the rest of the world . They don’t make as much money because they are the last to receive any worthy employment . So should we just kick them to the curb? Anyone who disagrees with these sentiments should be so lucky to receive the same kind of treatment if they achieve long life.
what about a voice for 50% of the population that has no representation at all?
the 50% that pays the majority of taxes and fees to government…….
just another day in wonderland….
oh Christ! more nepotism. what qualifies her other than the fact that she is a senior ? Alden needs to stop it now!
Cayman continues the tradition of glorifying the past while destroying the future. Instead of getting the youth and upcoming voting generations aware of issues and positions we continue to ignore and ostracize our youth while listening to the nostalgic calls of the seniors of our society. While they do serve some purpose and have every right to be heard if this council is used to push a political agenda that does not focus on the needs of the elderly I think that there will be serious issues. We need to focus on ensure that we have politically active and educated youth (without brainwashing and indoctrinating them), so that the same shit that the MLAs are pulling now won’t work on the coming generations. Encourage them to register to vote, partake in the meetings, watch the LA sessions (ok that one is a bit of a stretch) talk to their representatives, keep themselves abreast of proposals and bills in the LA it starts at home folks. I guarantee that you know a 20 something year old Caymanian who isn’t registered to vote it is sad how little interest people take in their own futures sometimes.
Also funny that older persons feel they don’t have representation and their needs aren’t being met considering there are actual dinosaurs in the LA but I guess the MLA dinos can’t connect with the other seniors considering we pay them like nobility and they, by comparison live in different economic strata.
Diogenes of Cayman
Nothing will happen, more money and time wasted
