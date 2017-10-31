Council appointed to give seniors a voice

(CNS): Lucille Seymour has been appointed chair of the newly created Council for Older Persons that will provide a voice for elderly people in the Cayman Islands as the government implements the recently enacted legislation dealing with the needs of seniors. Cabinet has approved the appointment of the new council, with six members from each district, seven government members from relevant ministries and departments, and a doctor and a lawyer.

“Reaching this point has been a milestone and a major accomplishment for the Cayman

Islands,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin, who also has ministerial responsibility for community affairs. “The appointment of this council is a significant achievement.”

Officials said in a release that the council will champion and monitor the promotion and development of programmes, projects and legislative measures, as well as evaluate the implementation of the action plans for the Cayman Islands Older Persons Policy.

The Older Persons Law seeks to promote access to services, including their affordability, physical accessibility and acceptable maintenance; social inclusion so that our elderly feel valued, their opinions and differences are respected and their basic needs are met so they can live with dignity; anti-discriminatory practices; and improved care, including physical, psychological, social or material assistance and services aimed at promoting the quality of life and well-being of older persons.

McLaughlin commended all who had a part in develop the Older Persons Policy and the Older Persons Law and said he “deeply appreciated” the members who would serve on the new board. Former MLA and recent PPM candidate in the last election, Lucille Seymour, will represent George Town’s older folks and she will be supported by deputy chair Sarah Alice Mae Coe from West Bay. Reginald Nixon will represent Bodden Town, Barbara Gee – East End, Esther Patricia Ebanks – North Side and Lana Poldavaart – the Sister Islands.

Mark Beckford is the board’s lawyer and Eryka Simmons its doctor, while Tempora Wesley will represent the Department of Children and Family Services. The chief officers from the relevant ministries of Community Affairs, Health, Education, Employment, Gender Affairs as well as the policy unit will designate officials to also serve.

