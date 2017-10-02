Cops recover shell after reported explosion

(CNS): Police investigating reports of a loud explosion near Margaritaville on Harbour Drive, George Town, late Friday night say they found a spent shell in the parking lot. The noise was reported around 11:25pm, and when they arrived officers established a cordon, conducted a search and found the shell. The RCIPS said no one was hurt and the matter is now being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Inspector Joseph Wright at 949-4222.

