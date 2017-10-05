Cops on trail of widespread dodgy cosmetic injections

(CNS): The RCIPS say there may be many women in Cayman who are suffering serious ill-effects from facial injections and other cosmetic treatments administered by unlicensed cosmetologists and beauticians. Police are urging potential victims to come forward, as a current investigation has led them to believe this unregulated practice appears to be very common.

“In the course of an ongoing investigation we have heard that the practice of administering these injections in beauty salons without a licence is widespread, with adverse effects experienced by many customers,” said Inspector Winsome Prendergast. “We urge these people to come forward, and your complaint will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.”

In some cases these injections have led to severe skin infections that require intense and ongoing treatment and could pose a public health concern.

This week beautician Zunilda Anaya Baldovino (50) appeared in court for the second time, charged with reckless and negligent acts after allegedly issuing facial injections such as collagen, Botox and other fillers as beauty treatments without a licence. However, the case was adjourned again as there was no interpreter available to the court. Baldovino was bailed to appear on 30 October.

Anyone with information about the unregulated practice of cosmetic injections is asked to call Inspector Winsome Prendergast at the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220, or to email [email protected]. Anonymous information can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-777, [email protected], or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.

Category: Courts, Crime